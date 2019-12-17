Lillard and the Trail Blazers play the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (5-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-16, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors. Lillard is eighth in the league averaging 26.3 points per game.

Article continues below ...

The Trail Blazers are 7-11 in conference games. Portland is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

The Warriors have gone 3-16 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 4-11 against opponents with a losing record.

The Warriors won the last meeting between these two squads 127-118 on Nov. 4. Eric Paschall scored 34 points to help lead Golden State to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 26.3 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum has averaged 20.9 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

D’Angelo Russell has averaged 21.5 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Alec Burks has averaged 16.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 49.5 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 46.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 98.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (back), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Eric Paschall: out (hip).