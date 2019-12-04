Lillard and the Trail Blazers face the Kings

Sacramento Kings (8-11, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8-13, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Sacramento. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 5-8 against Western Conference opponents. Portland averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Kings are 4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is the worst team in the Western Conference recording just 41.7 rebounds per game led by Marvin Bagley III averaging 10.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 107-99 in the last matchup on Nov. 12. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Sacramento with 25 points, and Lillard led Portland with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers scoring 26.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Buddy Hield ranks second on the Kings averaging 20.8 points and is adding 4.6 rebounds. Richaun Holmes is shooting 64.9 percent and has averaged 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 103.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 46.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.1 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring).