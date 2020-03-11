Lillard and the Trail Blazers face the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (32-33, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (29-37, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Memphis. He’s fifth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 16-26 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grizzlies are 19-22 in Western Conference play. Memphis is third in the Western Conference with 27 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.9.

The Grizzlies won the last meeting between these two squads 111-104 on Feb. 12. Brandon Clarke scored 27 points to help lead Memphis to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hassan Whiteside leads the Trail Blazers with 14.2 rebounds and averages 16.3 points. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and 28.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 6.9 assists while scoring 17.6 points per game. Dillon Brooks has averaged 16.3 points and collected 2.6 rebounds while shooting 34.6 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 114.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.2 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 51 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out for season (leg), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (shoulder).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (quadriceps), Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).