Lillard and Davis clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (24-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (14-18, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard is seventh in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game and Davis is sixth in the league averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 9-13 against Western Conference teams. Portland is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lakers have gone 16-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 20-7 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 136-113 in the last meeting on Dec. 6. Davis led Los Angeles with 39 points, and Lillard led Portland with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 26.9 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum has averaged 22.5 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Davis leads the Lakers with 9.3 rebounds and averages 27.7 points. Danny Green has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Mario Hezonja: day to day (back), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (groin), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).