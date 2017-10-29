Lewis D’Antoni, father of Rockets coach, dies at 103

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) The father of Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni has died. Lewis D’Antoni was 103.

Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman announced on Twitter that Lewis D’Antoni died Saturday. D’Antoni’s daughter, Kathy D’Antoni, confirmed the death to The Register-Herald of Beckley.

Mike D’Antoni’s older brother, Dan D’Antoni, is the men’s basketball coach at Marshall. Athletic director Mike Hamrick tweeted the university’s condolences to the D’Antoni family.

Marshall held a moment of silence for Lewis D’Antoni before its exhibition game Sunday with West Virginia Tech in Huntington.

The D’Antoni brothers grew up in Mullens, where their father was a high school coach who was inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.

Lewis D’Antoni had a 35-year coaching record of 450-200 at three high schools. He also served as a high school principal and assistant principal before retiring.

