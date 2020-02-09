Leonard, Los Angeles set for matchup with Cleveland

Los Angeles Clippers (36-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Leonard currently ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 6-21 in home games. Cleveland is 9-28 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 16.4 turnovers.

The Clippers are 14-11 on the road. Los Angeles is fifth in the NBA scoring 115.5 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Cavaliers 128-103 in their last meeting on Jan. 14. Leonard led Los Angeles with 43 points, and Collin Sexton paced Cleveland scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made 3-pointers and averages 17.8 points while shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. Darius Garland has averaged 11.6 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Leonard has averaged 27.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Clippers. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 60.4 percent and has averaged 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 110.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.3 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 51.4 percent shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ante Zizic: out (illness).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: day to day (groin).