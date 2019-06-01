Leonard and the Raptors host Golden State with 1-0 series lead

Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

NBA FINALS: Toronto leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Raptors won the last meeting 118-109. Pascal Siakam scored 32 points to lead Toronto to the victory and Stephen Curry totaled 34 points in defeat for Golden State.

The Raptors have gone 32-9 in home games. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.4 points and shooting 47.4 percent.

The Warriors have gone 27-14 away from home. Golden State is 57-17 when scoring 100 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard leads the Raptors scoring 26.6 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Siakam has averaged 17.6 points and totaled 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.4 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 27.3 points and has added 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Klay Thompson has averaged 20.9 points and totaled 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Warriors: Averaging 116.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 105.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points on 41.8 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: OG Anunoby: day to day (appendix).

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: day to day (calf), Kevin Durant: day to day (calf).