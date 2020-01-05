Leonard and the Clippers play the Knicks

New York Knicks (10-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (25-12, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers square off against the New York Knicks. Leonard ranks ninth in the league scoring 25.3 points per game.

The Clippers are 15-4 in home games. Los Angeles has a 17-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knicks are 5-13 in road games. New York is 4-12 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Clippers and Knicks face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is shooting 44.8 percent and averaging 25.3 points. Montrezl Harrell has averaged 17.9 points and collected 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.4 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Julius Randle has shot 45.4 percent and is averaging 18.7 points for the Knicks. Marcus Morris Sr. has averaged 15.5 points and added 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.4 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 50.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: day to day (hamstring), Patrick Beverley: out (wrist sprain).

Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (oblique), Elfrid Payton: day to day (personal).