Leonard and the Clippers play the Kings

Sacramento Kings (17-30, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-14, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings. Leonard currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 27.4 points per game.

Article continues below ...

The Clippers are 6-1 against division opponents. Los Angeles ranks second in the NBA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

The Kings have gone 12-17 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 9-28 when allowing more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 105-87 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Leonard led Los Angeles with 24 points, and Richaun Holmes led Sacramento with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landry Shamet ranks second on the Clippers averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 10 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Lou Williams has averaged 21.1 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.3 points per game and shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox has averaged 7.7 assists and scored 22 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 117 points, 48.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Derrick Walton Jr.: day to day (elbow), Paul George: day to day (hamstring), Patrick Beverley: day to day (groin).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot).