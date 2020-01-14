Leonard and the Clippers host the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-28, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (27-13, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Cleveland. He’s eighth in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 17-4 in home games. Los Angeles is second in the league with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-14 away from home. Cleveland is 1-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lou Williams is second on the Clippers averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.8 points per game while shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. Leonard has averaged 21.2 points and totaled 5.3 rebounds while shooting 37.7 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 17 points per game and shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. Collin Sexton has averaged 21.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 47 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 106.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee).