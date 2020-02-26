LeBron James is a believer in Zion Williamson.

How do we know?

James scored 40 on him.

Article continues below ...

LeBron James paid this 19-year-old kid the ultimate compliment last night because he came out and said: "I am coming in all-out playoff game attack mode." More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/roNEUAlyox — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 26, 2020

Well, it wasn’t all on him. But you get the gist.

James set out to make a statement. He made it and it meant something.

"Every now and then LeBron wants to show the world: I'm still the best player in world right now. Last night was one of those cases where he showed that." — @WalkerAntoine8 pic.twitter.com/lkkm1iKC80 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 26, 2020

What it meant was Zion is coming. And he’s coming fast.

Zion Williamson, last 6 games: 29p | 6r | 44 fg%

28p | 7r | 65 fg%

25p | 4r | 59 fg%

32p | 6r | 58 fg%

31p | 9r | 59 fg%

21p | 4r | 82 fg% pic.twitter.com/bcoHscRXcF — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 26, 2020

As much as LeBron dominated the New Orleans Pelicans last night…

LeBron in win vs Pelicans: 40 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast: Club Shay Shay hosted by @ShannonSharpe, AKA GOAT James is back! pic.twitter.com/zz3oszngNu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 26, 2020

…Williamson dominated the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I saw Zion moving Markieff Morris around and going straight at Anthony Davis. If Zion can bully those guys around, there's nobody else in the league that can stop him from a pound-for-pound basis." — @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/2T5NSFP9HP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 26, 2020

Zion has made a habit out of uprooting grown men on his way to the basket, and Tuesday night was no different.

ZION's 1st Game vs LAKERS 29 PTS

8-18 FG

6 REB

3 AST

1 STL "He's playing exceptional basketball. I think his game is going to get better and better, just having that experience. I think today's game is the perfect fit for his game." – LeBron on Zionpic.twitter.com/KPjSoL9AbO — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 26, 2020

Do you see the disregard for the defender that Zion employs when attacking the rim?

It’s rude. It’s very rude.

Most points among rookies in NBA history (per 36 minutes): Zion (2019-20): 29.5

Wilt (1959-60): 29.2

Embiid (2016-17): 28.7 "It's Zion's 13th game. … 29-6-3 was like a B-level game from Zion Williamson. That speaks to how spectacular he is." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/FZmEtIWzuc — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 26, 2020

The only knock on his game has nothing to do with his game and everything to do with his weight.

But with the way he’s mastered using that weight, it might be best he keep it.

"I think the weight helps Zion. He's coming downhill, in your face, repeatedly. He has to be miserable to guard. Part of that is b/c of his size. Sometimes guys are actual unicorns. … Zion, I say you change nothing." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/Fup8BBGrBz — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 25, 2020

There was a report this week that Zion currently weighs over 300 pounds.

We’re not sure if that’s accurate or not, but we don’t care, mainly because he can do this and we like to see it.

Zion's hops are unreal 😳 pic.twitter.com/GiQDkoRwzE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 26, 2020

Keep eating, young fella!

"Zion jumps like he's jumping off a trampoline and moves like a ballerina on his feet. He's been so eye-poppingly impressive. … I think he can still be as dominant and continue to do what he's doing at any weight. He's been extraordinary." — @sarahkustok pic.twitter.com/JCJHKT1n7A — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 25, 2020

Outside of his NBA debut, last night was the biggest game of Zion’s career.

National TV. Los Angeles Lakers. On the road. LeBron James.

"Zion was 5 years old the 1st time LeBron had a top 2 MVP finish. They just went head-to-head in the marquee game of the week, in a year LeBron is going to have a top 2 MVP finish. Top 2 player in the world then, top 2 player in the world now. It's unprecedented." —@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/pYv8KViXCt — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 26, 2020

Somewhat shockingly, it was LeBron that treated it like a huge showcase game, even more than Zion.

Probably because he knew that for the first time in a long time, there is a new kid on the block, looking to take over the mantle as coolest kid in the game.

Players that were supposed to take the torch from LeBron: D. Rose (2011)

KD (2012)

Steph (2015, 2016)

Kawhi (2019)

Giannis (2019)

Zion (2020) "Zion's on a long list of people that were supposed to take the torch from LeBron, only for him to say, 'Not quite yet." —@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/G924XPoU7c — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 26, 2020

And despite LeBron’s 40-point outburst, which was a season-high…

"It was another playoff-level performance game from LeBron. In the playoffs if LeBron's shot is falling, as it was last night, he's going to score around 40. … Yesterday was the 18th time this season LeBron scored at least 30. The Lakers in those games are 18-0."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/xk3r9Zuk6Y — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 26, 2020

…Zion did not disappoint in the least.

We can’t ignore the fact that he missed six free throws. If he makes one of those, he has his third 30-point game in his first 14 NBA games.

Special is accurate, LeBron.

After the game, the two were nothing but congratulatory of each other.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson smiles at one of many questions about Lakers’ LeBron James after their first meeting: “He’s an incredible player. I don’t know what y’all don’t understand about that. He handled business. He did what he had to do to help his team get the win.” pic.twitter.com/uepPDnJh3n — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 26, 2020

Way to respect your elders, Zion.

Lakers’ LeBron James on first impression of Pelicans’ Zion Williamson: “Explosive. Very explosive. Very quick at his size. Nothing surprised me.” pic.twitter.com/egkaEqxEUx — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 26, 2020

Nothing surprised us either, LeBron.

And we won’t be surprised when Zion eventually takes over as face of the league.