LeBron James scores 39 points, Cavs beat Clippers in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James scored 39 points, Kevin Love added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight, 118-113 in overtime over the skidding Los Angeles Clippers Friday night.

Love made a pair of 3-pointers in OT, when the Cavs outscored the Clippers 13-8. Dwyane Wade added 23 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland.

The Cavs’ win wasn’t eye-pleasing, but it was another step in the right direction for the Eastern Conference champions, who went 3-1 on a just-completed trip. The Clippers are headed the other way. Los Angeles has lost seven in a row and nine of 10 since a 4-0 start.

Article continues below ...

Blake Griffin scored 23 points, and DeAndre Jordan had 20 points and 22 rebounds for Los Angeles, which didn’t give up the lead until the first minute of overtime.

SPURS 104, THUNDER 101

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – LaMarcus Aldridge had 26 points and San Antonio overcame a 23-point deficit to beat Oklahoma City.

Danny Green added 17 points, and Pau Gasol had 14 points to help San Antonio end Oklahoma City’s three-game winning streak.

Aldridge put back of Green’s missed 3-pointer gave the Spurs a 102-99 lead with 24.2 seconds remaining.

The Thunder missed two 3-pointers on the ensuing possession, but Carmelo Anthony tracked down a second offensive rebound and made a 25-footer with his foot on the 3-point line to cut the lead to 102-101.

Gasol made two free throws, and Russell Westbrook stumbled to the court and threw up an airball on a 3-point attempt.

Anthony had 20 points to lead the Thunder. Westbrook was held to 15 points after scoring 10 in the opening period. He was 5 for 22 from the field.

HEAT 91, WIZARDS 88

WASHINGTON (AP) – Miami nearly wasted a terrific defensive effort against John Wall and high-scoring Washington, allowing a 25-point lead to dwindle all the way down to one before holding on.

Hassan Whiteside had 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Heat. They limited the Wizards to 29 first-half points – Washington’s lowest output for a half in more than 2 1/2 years. Wall wound up with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting. The All-Star point guard’s first points of the night came with about 5 1/2 minutes left, on a 3-pointer that got Washington to 75-71.

The Wizards made 38.1 percent of their field-goal attempts. Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

RAPTORS 107, KNICKS 84

TORONTO (AP) – Kyle Lowry matched his season high with 22 points and added 10 assists, DeMar DeRozan also scored 22 points and short-handed Toronto beat New York for the eighth straight time.

Lowry had eight rebounds as Toronto won its third straight and improved to 5-1 at home.

Toronto played without injured starters in forward Serge Ibaka (swollen left knee) and guard Norman Powell (right hip). Reserve guard Delon Wright (dislocated right shoulder) also was unavailable.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 13 points for the Knicks.

TIMBERWOLVES 111, MAVERICKS 87

DALLAS (AP) – Jimmy Butler led a balanced set of Minnesota starters with 21 points and the Timberwolves ended a five-game losing streak in Dallas.

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points for the Timberwolves. They won in Dallas for the first time since March 19, 2014, two nights after getting their first win over San Antonio since just about the same time – April 8, 2014. The losing streak against the Spurs was 12 games.

Northwest Division-leading Minnesota rallied from 14 points down early in the third quarter, outscoring lowly Dallas 68-32 in the second half.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 18 points. Dallas is an NBA-worst 2-14.

PACERS 107, PISTONS 100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Reserve guard Lance Stephenson scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, and Indiana Pacers rallied from 22 down to beat Detroit.

The shot clock was about to expire when Stephenson launched from well beyond the arc to give the Pacers a 101-97 lead with 2:03 remaining. It was one of six 3s the Pacers made in seven fourth-quarter attempts as Indiana outscored Detroit 36-19 over the final 12 minutes.

Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 21 points. Pistons guards Reggie Jackson and Avery Bradley had 16 points apiece.

NETS 118, JAZZ 107

NEW YORK (AP) – Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 25 points hours after D’Angelo Russell had knee surgery, and Brooklyn beat Utah.

The starting point guard role now belongs to Dinwiddie after Russell was hurt during Brooklyn’s recent road trip. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee with no timetable for a return.

Allen Crabbe had 18 points and DeMarre Carroll added 17 for the Nets. Raul Neto scored 22 points and Rodney Hood had 17 points for the Jazz.

BULLS 123, HORNETS 120

CHICAGO (AP) – Justin Holiday had 27 points and Chicago beat skidding Charlotte, overcoming a 47-point outburst by Kemba Walker to snap their five-game losing streak.

Walker missed a driving layup with Charlotte trailing by one in the closing seconds.

Lauri Markkanen then hit two free throws to make it 123-120 with 2.6 seconds left, securing the Bulls’ third win in 13 games this season. Charlotte has dropped six straight.

NUGGETS 146, PELICANS 114

DENVER (AP) – Jamal Murray scored 31 points and Denver had the NBA’s highest-scoring game of the season in a victory over New Orleans.

Nikola Jokic added 13 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double as the Nuggets improved to 7-2 at home. Gary Harris had 22 points after a two-game absence due to right shoulder soreness.

Anthony Davis had 17 points and five rebounds for the Pelicans before he left with a concussion in the opening minute of the third quarter.

Davis was inadvertently hit in the face by Jokic’s head as the Nuggets center was backing him down with the ball.

SUNS 122, LAKERS 113

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Devin Booker hit six 3-pointers while scoring 33 points, and Phoenix beat Los Angeles for the first time in three tries this season.

Alex Len had 17 points and 18 rebounds for the Suns, who won for just the second time in eight games. Tyler Ulis added 16 points as Phoenix bounced back impressively after giving up 142 points in a home loss to Houston one night earlier.

Rookie forward Kyle Kuzma scored 28 of his career-high 30 points in the second half for the Lakers, who have lost five of six. Los Angeles beat Phoenix 100-93 on Monday, but couldn’t match that defensive effort in the rematch.

KINGS 86, TRAIL BLAZERS 82

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Willie Cauley-Stein scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and Sacramento bounced back from an embarrassing loss earlier in the week to beat Portland.

George Hill and Garrett Temple added 14 points apiece, and Kosta Koufos had 10 points and seven rebounds to help the Kings to their third straight home win over a team with legitimate playoff hopes.

Damian Lillard had 29 points on 9-of-25 shooting but missed a 3-pointer in the final moments for the Trail Blazers. C.J. McCollum added 19 points.

Two days after losing by 46 points in Atlanta, the Kings held off the Blazers with one of their best defensive efforts of the season. Portland committed 18 turnovers and set a season low in scoring.

—

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball