Serious question: Will the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debates ever end?

We knew the answer before we asked the question.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost at home to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, and a few late-game plays from James had the Twitter world buzzing.

LeBron just missed a game tying layup with less than 10 seconds left 😱 (via https://t.co/i4QBetof9W.cringe/IG) pic.twitter.com/70OQjcOEgV — Overtime (@overtime) March 11, 2020

LeBron probably knows he should have made that.

Then, this happened.

Simple basketball play by LeBron: drive the lane, draw the defense, kick to the open man.

But of course, nothing is simple when it comes to LeBron.

"Last night was yet another glaring example of why LeBron shouldn't even be in the same sentence as Michael Jeffrey Jordan. He just wasn't born with the clutch gene." — @RealSkipBayless RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/8LiipP5mJv — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 11, 2020

Rev up your engines because here we go again!

The debate is back on.

Is LeBron clutch? How can he be better than Jordan if he’s not clutch?

"Obviously LeBron's gotta hit the layup but that's just a fluke miss, it's not pressure or thinking too much. As far as the pass off to AD, great play! He missed the shot, it's as simple as that." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/WIoSxNoKGe — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 11, 2020

How does a missed LeBron layup and a great pass turn into a debate involving Jordan?

MJ would not have missed that little lefty bunny LeBron did with 9 seconds left and he definitely would've taken the last shot or had the guts to shoot the two free throws to tie at the buzzer. MJ>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>king. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 11, 2020

Because at this point in his career, outdoing Jordan is all that’s left for James to do.

"The end of this game is the exact reason why LeBron's not only my favorite athlete but the reason I think he's the greatest player we've ever seen — the right basketball play, at all times, & live w/ the results. He's the ultimate 'process over results' athlete." —@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/QBRUeHFJ13 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 11, 2020

The good thing about having this clutch-LeBron-Jordan debate today is that we have access to more stats than we’ve ever had before.

Let’s take the perceived ‘clutchest’ player ever (Jordan) and one of today’s perceived ‘clutchest’ players (Kawhi Leonard), and compare them to James.

Those are some telling statistics.

But see, the thing with statistics is, there is always circumstance. For example, maybe Kawhi doesn’t have as many game-winning shots because he hasn’t had as many opportunities to hit game-winning.

There is also context.

"LeBron always makes the right play. I finally realize what him and Chris Paul have in common. I always said Chris Paul was the smartest person in the NBA, and him and LeBron are fighting for that title." — @DaTrillStak5 pic.twitter.com/fQVY69V1PA — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 11, 2020

If LeBron doesn’t pass to a wide-open Anthony Davis, and James misses a contested shot, would people fault him for making a selfish play?

Surely they would.

And keep in mind, when the defense keyed in on MJ…

On This Date: 25 years ago today, John Paxson sealed the Michael Jordan and Bulls' first three-peat. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/huZDlDuIWs — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2018

…he passed, too.

He passed often.

😂 Steve Kerr talks about “bailing Michael Jordan out AGAIN” and hitting the game-winning shot in the 1997 NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/vm7ffqLA1P — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 13, 2019

The internet is such a treasure trove.

LeBron and Michael are great in their own ways. GOAT and clutch are both subjective terms.

Will we ever be able to agree on who is more GOAT-ier and who is more clutch?

Cool. Then let’s just agree they’re both great.