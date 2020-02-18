NBA All-Star Weekend closed the door on the fun part of the season.

Now, it’s all business.

And in Los Angeles, one topic has found its way to the top of the NBA discussion: who is under more pressure to a championship to LA, LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard?

"There's the pressure on LeBron James to win a championship every year. He's the only player in the league where if he doesn't win it people view it as a failure. There's no one else that's in that boat, including Kawhi Leonard." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/m8egGY1PlT — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 17, 2020

Broussard is correct – pressure isn’t something that is foreign to James. After qualifying for eight consecutive NBA Finals, the world wrote him off after the Lakers didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season.

There is no denying that the pressure to win a championship for the Lakers is unlike anything he has dealt with to this point of his career.

"I think there's a ton of LeBron because of Kobe. … LA is a Laker town, and aKobe Bryant town. This year, when you have a legit shot the Lakers have to win a title." — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/JHgH0OfJUb — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 17, 2020

The Lakers haven’t made the playoffs since 2013, and haven’t won an NBA championship since 2010 – Kobe Bryant’s final title.

Adding to the pressure is the fact that the Clippers and Leonard are legitimate title contenders in LeBron’s new city.

But make no mistakes…Leonard has his fair share of pressure as well.

"Is there pressure on Kawhi [to win a title]? You damn right there is. … If he wants to claim the crown as 'best player on Earth,' he's going to have to go though LeBron or Giannis to do so. There's pressure on Kawhi, but he processes it differently." — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/KG1lZX8xjO — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 17, 2020

After spurning the Lakers this past offseason, Leonard faces pressure to prove he made the right decision to go to the “other” Los Angeles team.

There is also that load management thing.

"The fact that Kawhi load manages is an issue. When you load manage the way he does you better at least get to the NBA Finals. Otherwise, why are we doing it?" — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/LZ0FAupDdO — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 17, 2020

In addition, the Clippers don’t have much history at all, having never made it as far as the Western Conference Finals.

Their fans are looking at Leonard – the reigning NBA Finals MVP – to create some history for them, beginning this June.

Both Leonard and James have performed phenomenally this season, and most think that one of the two LA teams is guaranteed a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks – currently the NBA’s best team – in the NBA Finals.

With Kevin Durant out due to injury, the title for best player in the world might be decided by this year’s Finals winner.

Will it be James, Leonard or Antetokounmpo? Or, will a new contender – James Harden, possibly – emerge out of nowhere?

"I gotta ride with ole GOAT James. The last time I saw him in action…Miss Triple Dub paid ole GOAT James a visit! Did you see that performance, Skip? That virtuoso?" — @ShannonSharpe on LeBron's Lakers having the edge over Kawhi's Clippers down the stretch pic.twitter.com/Trd4zs2hfl — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 17, 2020

Lastly, not only are Los Angeles bragging rights up for grabs, but both James and Leonard are aiming to become the first player in NBA history to lead three different franchises to NBA championships – LeBron won titles in Cleveland and Miami, and Leonard won in San Antonio and Toronto.

There’s an arms race that is going on in Los Angeles right now between the King and the Claw, two guys who have the utmost respect for each other.

Kawhi Leonard credited Frank Vogel and LeBron James for the hot start to his MVP performance tonight. pic.twitter.com/JoXUA85jCs — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 17, 2020

However, if one wins a ring this year, he will be immortalized, while the other’s resume will read “loser” when it comes to the Battle of LA.

No pressure.