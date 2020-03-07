LeBron said he doesn’t care about winning MVP – his play said differently

There isn’t much LeBron James hasn’t accomplished in his NBA career.

He’s a 3-time champion, 4-time league MVP, 16-time All-Star, and more.

So, when he says he isn’t playing for MVP awards anymore, we should believe him, right?

Cool.

But one question, LeBron…how come your actions are saying something different than your words?

We’re starting to think you hoodwinked us, King.

James has been nothing short of dominant this season, and especially in recent weeks.

So when the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo strolled into STAPLES Center on Friday night, it presented James with another opportunity to prove that 17 years in, he is still the game’s top dog.

Needless to say, top dog barked real loud.

James has had monster nights all season. but it was the manner in which he dominated that was eye-opening.

With Anthony Davis plagued with foul trouble in the first half, James took on the job of handling Antetokounmpo head-up, on both ends of the floor.

For the majority of the season, Antetokounmpo was seen as the runaway MVP for a Bucks team that has been beyond reproach.

James has different feelings, even if he claims he doesn’t.

Milwaukee came into STAPLES with the best record in the NBA and left with a double-digit loss.

The two teams have now split the season series.

A gap that once seemed insurmountable shrunk with each basket James scored on Antetokounmpo and each stop he got on the other end.

James has nationally-televised matchups left against the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets as well, two teams that boast superstars of their own in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, respectively.

If James is playing like the King again, chants for him to win his fifth MVP will only get louder.

And don’t think LeBron doesn’t know that one more MVP would tie him with Michael Jordan.

One game shouldn’t doom Giannis’ MVP chances, and it won’t.

But one game did show that the King isn’t ready to give up his crown without a fight.

You care, LeBron. You care.