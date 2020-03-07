LeBron said he doesn’t care about winning MVP – his play said differently

There isn’t much LeBron James hasn’t accomplished in his NBA career.

He’s a 3-time champion, 4-time league MVP, 16-time All-Star, and more.

So, when he says he isn’t playing for MVP awards anymore, we should believe him, right?

.@ShannonSharpe on if he believes LeBron doesn't care about winning MVP: "MVP & best player are two different things. I do believe he understands that winning a Finals MVP for his 3rd team would mean more than a regular season MVP for his 3rd team." pic.twitter.com/A3kvNWdVRb — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 6, 2020

But one question, LeBron…how come your actions are saying something different than your words?

LeBron James since All-Star break: 30.4 PPG

7.7 RPG

9.4 APG

56.8 FG% The Lakers have won 10 of their last 11 games. pic.twitter.com/haCGWbuoYw — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 7, 2020

We’re starting to think you hoodwinked us, King.

James has been nothing short of dominant this season, and especially in recent weeks.

So when the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo strolled into STAPLES Center on Friday night, it presented James with another opportunity to prove that 17 years in, he is still the game’s top dog.

LeBron James puts up 37 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST as the Lakers beat Milwaukee and clinch an #NBAPlayoffs spot! Final in LA:@Bucks 103@Lakers 113 pic.twitter.com/uaLLooWdNJ — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020

Needless to say, top dog barked real loud.

James has had monster nights all season. but it was the manner in which he dominated that was eye-opening.

With Anthony Davis plagued with foul trouble in the first half, James took on the job of handling Antetokounmpo head-up, on both ends of the floor.

LeBron with the spin move and left handed dunk and that's a wrap. 37-8-7 for the MVP. Eye test: Giannis maybe had 1 basket when defended by LeBron. Who will post that stat? — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 7, 2020

For the majority of the season, Antetokounmpo was seen as the runaway MVP for a Bucks team that has been beyond reproach.

James has different feelings, even if he claims he doesn’t.

MEAN MUG BRON 😤 LeBron has been up to the challenge tonight against Giannis. pic.twitter.com/366y8Tsxqn — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2020

Milwaukee came into STAPLES with the best record in the NBA and left with a double-digit loss.

The two teams have now split the season series.

As I predicted on Undisputed, LeBron just clinched his 5th MVP (tying MJ) by outplaying Giannis head-to-head. Voters needed one more excuse to NOT vote for Giannis. They got it tonight. Congrats, King. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 7, 2020

A gap that once seemed insurmountable shrunk with each basket James scored on Antetokounmpo and each stop he got on the other end.

James has nationally-televised matchups left against the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets as well, two teams that boast superstars of their own in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, respectively.

If James is playing like the King again, chants for him to win his fifth MVP will only get louder.

MVP conversation is neck and neck!!! KingJames ain’t playing no MF games.

Bron > Giannis — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 7, 2020

And don’t think LeBron doesn’t know that one more MVP would tie him with Michael Jordan.

"MVPs might have never been LeBron's motivation but he's absolutely cared about it. It's rankled him that he only has 4 when he clearly should have 6…. I think he feels he should have a Finals MVP from 2015 & I know he feels like he should have a DPOY from 2013."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/o9yroyyiZt — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 6, 2020

One game shouldn’t doom Giannis’ MVP chances, and it won’t.

But one game did show that the King isn’t ready to give up his crown without a fight.

You care, LeBron. You care.