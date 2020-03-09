Something odd happened last season, and for a moment, it changed the course of the NBA.

LeBron James didn’t lead his team to the playoffs. And from that moment forward, the NBA world thought that the LeBron era was finished.

Article continues below ...

Has ever a larger group of people been wrong about a single topic?

"Yesterday LeBron showed that he's still the best player in the world." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/smlfHcXvAv — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 9, 2020

James is on a tour de force this season, and it was punctuated by his latest two performances.

In wins over Milwaukee on Friday and Sunday over the Clippers, LeBron looked like a vintage version of himself.

LeBron the past 48 hours: – 37-8-8 to beat the reigning MVP

– 28-7-9 to beat the reigning FMVP

– Viral dance on TikTok with family MVP. pic.twitter.com/xcqdwELxXt — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 8, 2020

This is that Tikky-Tok thing, for reference:

And with that, everything is back to normal: in year 17, LeBron is still the game’s best, and the rest are still looking up.

“GOAT James imposed his will. Not only did he D-up the regular season MVP from last year, he took down the Finals MVP and did it in grand fashion…He is, was and will be the MVP, and it was on full display for everybody to see.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/1bcOIMLIpd — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 9, 2020

We agree on most of what you’re saying, Unc. Most of it.

Despite his weekend masterpieces…

"A virtuoso! That's all LeBron does is masterpieces. Kawhi never has and never will be able to stop that guy. Kawhi got Finals MVP and LeBron averaged 28-8-7. Just like Iggy got Finals MVP for holding Bron to 35-13-9. Let that sink in." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/BITsTBw9yh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 9, 2020

…we’re still not sure LeBron is the MVP.

Well, just think about it: how many years, dating back to when LeBron entered the league in 2003, has he been the best player in the NBA?

James lovers might say 15, and James haters might say 10. But no less than 10.

.@ShannonSharpe on Kuzma 'crowing' LeBron: "Crown him, crown the man! Heavy is the head that wears the crown! He's been carrying this crown around for 16 years, and people like Skip, Giannis, Kawhi and those supporters have been trying to knock it off." pic.twitter.com/ele67OYCic — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 9, 2020

Next question: how many regular season MVPs does LeBron have?

Considering who he is, the four that he’s won doesn’t sound like a lot, meaning that him being the best player in the game rarely translates to him winning the NBA’s most prestigious award.

Combined stats this weekend:

LeBron: 65 PTS, 15 REB, 17 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK

Giannis & Kawhi: 59 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK "The Lakers have to go through the Bucks & maybe the Clippers to win the title & they were 2 of the only teams you hadn't beaten." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/gbogGnyg3k — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 9, 2020

Yes, James clearly outplayed his East Coast rival and MVP favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday.

LeBron James was the best player in Staples Center tonight scoring 37 points over Giannis and the Bucks!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 7, 2020

And then he clearly outplayed his in-town rival Kawhi Leonard on Sunday.

Quite a weekend for LeBron, who guarded Giannis while scoring 37 to beat No.-1-in-the-East Milwaukee, then guarded Kawhi amongst others while going for 28 and 9 in a win over the No.-2-in-the-West Clippers. Frank Vogel, in a word, called LeBron simply “Dominant.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 8, 2020

However, he’s been outplaying the games best for years on end.

Since LeBron has been in the league, the MVP award has been won by the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and James Harden, all of whom are incredible, once in a generation-type talents.

But has any of them ever been considered better than LeBron?

"@KevinOConnorNBA tweets a couple times a year: Don't take LeBron for granted. … This weekend, reigning MVP & reigning Finals MVP, get your weight up, kids. You're not on my level. He showed it to them repeatedly. That's what the best player in the world does." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/eDKd8Iax54 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 9, 2020

LeBron is held to a different standard than his contemporaries, and that’s just the way it’s always been.

Not saying it’s fair, but it’s real.

.@RealSkipBayless on LeBron locking up the MVP: "It is over! It was over on Friday. I already knew what LeBron was going to do to Giannis, because I just don't believe what he's made of." pic.twitter.com/jpyF2MstHP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 9, 2020

Friday’s win over Milwaukee definitely moved LeBron closer to Giannis in the MVP race, but the voters will look at the entire season. That win will not be as prominent in a few weeks, when the dust settles and the Bucks finish the season winning 70 games or close to it.

LeBron, you are that guy.

“Club Shay Shay is known for entertainment, but we have an awesome brunch menu…it’s a hood breakfast! Wash it down with that pure Hennessy.” 🤣🤣🤣@ShannonSharpe aka GOAT JAMES aka Chef Shay is cookin' this morning! pic.twitter.com/DHCumA2Jvh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 9, 2020

But you’ve been that guy forever.

And that guy isn’t always the guy to win the MVP…at least in your case.