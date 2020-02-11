League leader Milwaukee and Indiana square off

Milwaukee Bucks (46-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (31-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The league-leading Milwaukee Bucks play the Indiana Pacers Wednesday.

The Pacers are 19-15 in conference matchups. Indiana is 31-15 in games when scoring 100 or more points.

The Bucks are 11-0 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 52.1 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 13.5.

The Bucks won the last meeting between these two teams 117-89 on Dec. 22. Wesley Matthews scored 19 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 12.6 rebounds for the Pacers. Sabonis has averaged 11.3 rebounds and added 20.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Eric Bledsoe is second on the Bucks averaging 5.4 assists while scoring 15.7 points per game. Khris Middleton has averaged 24.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 55.5 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, seven steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 120.5 points, 53.8 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 39.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: None listed.

Bucks: George Hill: day to day (hamstring), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (personal).