LaVar and Big Baller Brand returns to the spotlight – and it’s right on time

The Big Baller is back to big ballin’.

.@RealSkipBayless: "LaVar Ball just predicted the most shocking upset in the history of the NBA Playoffs — Pelicans over Lakers 4 games to 2." @ShannonSharpe: "LaVar's got a better chance of growing dreads than that happening." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VJcD0c0nXq — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

Article continues below ...

LaVar Ball – founder of the Big Baller Brand and father to Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo – is known for his hot takes.

And now, it seems like some of his hottest takes are on pace to come true.

First, Lonzo was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, which LaVar predicted.

Next, his third son, LaMelo, is poised to be a top pick in this summer’s 2020 NBA Draft.

"Melo is the most popular AND the best guard. He's gonna go No. 1, if you want your franchise to put people in them seats. He's gon' shock the world." — @Lavarbigballer pic.twitter.com/jdxHjtAxQb — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

LaVar also predicted that.

Seeing a trend, here?

Now – you know where we’re going with this – his middle son is closer to making LaVar’s ever-so-rare dream come true.

Gelo Ball has been sent a contract from the G League and is expected to sign soon, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/snk7upvLVs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2020

Teach us your ways, Big Baller!

Not everything has gone exactly according to plan for LaVar and the Balls.

This summer, Lonzo was sent to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade, but even that’s working out for BBB.

.@ZO2_ in the month of February 🔥 10.2 PTS | 8 AST | 6.9 REB | 1.7 STL

1.0 BLK | 2.1 3PM | 83% FT% While leading the team with 35 minutes per game 💪#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/rcbgiEUFNy — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 2, 2020

This is the Lonzo the world wanted in Los Angeles.

"If Lonzo Ball is not up for Most Improved Player in the NBA this year then, apparently, nobody has cable."@NancyLieberman drops knowledge on Lonzo's improvement this season.#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/ChSiAFHGco — FOXSports NewOrleans (@FOXSportsNOLA) February 22, 2020

And this Lonzo is allowing LaVar to utter those four, petty words: I told you so.

"What Lonzo does is make everyone better. Ingram plays one season with Lonzo and now he's an All-Star. You put Zion somewhere else, he's not going to be as successful as he is right now…You ain't never have Jrue Holiday get no 15 assists." — @Lavarbigballer pic.twitter.com/F6BER72LYv — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

In classic LaVar fashion, however, he always takes it a little too far.

.@Lavarbigballer on possible Lakers vs Pelicans playoff matchup: "The Lakers will lose…Let me tell you why, you've got my son in a different mode. You've never seen my son in playoff mode and ain't never seen him in revenge mode." pic.twitter.com/xf2ou27bNY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 3, 2020

That’s probably a lot too far. Reel it in, Big Baller.

Let’s move on to the next NBA Ball-er.

If you could pick a spot for LaMelo Ball to go first overall in the draft… "The best fit in my eyes is the New York Knicks… It's time for something good to happen to them." — @Lavarbigballer pic.twitter.com/Sme7PfMD01 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

The New York Knicks have the fifth worst record in the NBA as of Tuesday.

The current odds say they have 10.5 percent chance of landing the first pick, a 10.5 percent chance of landing the second pick, a 10.6 percent chance of landing the third pick, and a 10.5 percent chance of landing the fourth pick.

"My sons are like phones, I keep making them better and better! LaMelo took the best path to the NBA. Melo's not doing a term paper and a chemistry test, he's focusing only on basketball."@Lavarbigballer on LaMelo playing overseas pic.twitter.com/8I8zuEBFkj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

Translation: LaMelo very well might play for the Knicks.

Why LaMelo Ball is the most talented player in the 2020 draft. ESPN's NBA draft analyst explains why LaMelo is the one to watch after his stint in the #NBL20. pic.twitter.com/DjdJRLpCLe — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) February 27, 2020

Ugh. LaVar, looks like you’ve outsmarted us again.

Wait…you’re not done?!

Darn!

So, what’s the plan for Gelo?

"Zion can lead this league in scoring regularly till my other son gets there. When Gelo gets in the NBA, within 3 years, I guarantee you he's a scoring champ. Guarantee you." — @Lavarbigballer says his middle son will lead the NBA in scoring pic.twitter.com/urMXPusDej — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

Oh! Well that’s not a bold proclamation at all.

During the 2017-18 season, Gelo played in Lithuania, averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds on 42.5 percent shooting in 14 games.

This season, Zion is currently averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 rebounds on 59.3 percent shooting in 15 games.

But hey, he did say a few years from now.

Per usual, LaVar is just being LaVar.

Entertaining. Controversial. Proud.

.@Lavarbigballer: I'm never bummed on the fact that my boys are doing something that they truly enjoy, which is play basketball… I guarantee they all play together. Trust and believe. pic.twitter.com/BygwDFJAlU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 3, 2020

Can we add ‘prophetic’ to that list?