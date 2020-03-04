LaVar and Big Baller Brand returns to the spotlight – and it’s right on time

The Big Baller is back to big ballin’.

LaVar Ball – founder of the Big Baller Brand and father to Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo – is known for his hot takes.

And now, it seems like some of his hottest takes are on pace to come true.

First, Lonzo was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, which LaVar predicted.

Next, his third son, LaMelo, is poised to be a top pick in this summer’s 2020 NBA Draft.

LaVar also predicted that.

Seeing a trend, here?

Lavar Ball Dancing GIF by Ball in the Family - Find & Share on GIPHY

Now – you know where we’re going with this – his middle son is closer to making LaVar’s ever-so-rare dream come true.

Teach us your ways, Big Baller!

Lavar Ball Bbb GIF by Ball in the Family - Find & Share on GIPHY

Not everything has gone exactly according to plan for LaVar and the Balls.

This summer, Lonzo was sent to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade, but even that’s working out for BBB.

This is the Lonzo the world wanted in Los Angeles.

And this Lonzo is allowing LaVar to utter those four, petty words: I told you so.

In classic LaVar fashion, however, he always takes it a little too far.

That’s probably a lot too far. Reel it in, Big Baller.

Let’s move on to the next NBA Ball-er.

The New York Knicks have the fifth worst record in the NBA as of Tuesday.

The current odds say they have 10.5 percent chance of landing the first pick, a 10.5 percent chance of landing the second pick, a 10.6 percent chance of landing the third pick, and a 10.5 percent chance of landing the fourth pick.

Translation: LaMelo very well might play for the Knicks.

Ugh. LaVar, looks like you’ve outsmarted us again.

Wait…you’re not done?!

Lavar Ball Bbb GIF by Ball in the Family - Find & Share on GIPHY

Darn!

So, what’s the plan for Gelo?

Oh! Well that’s not a bold proclamation at all.

During the 2017-18 season, Gelo played in Lithuania, averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds on 42.5 percent shooting in 14 games.

This season, Zion is currently averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 rebounds on 59.3 percent shooting in 15 games.

Zion Williamson Nba GIF by ESPN - Find & Share on GIPHY

But hey, he did say a few years from now.

Per usual, LaVar is just being LaVar.

Entertaining. Controversial. Proud.

Can we add ‘prophetic’ to that list?