Lakers play the Celtics on 4-game win streak

Boston Celtics (39-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (42-12, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on Boston.

The Lakers are 19-7 in home games. Los Angeles is 27-12 when giving up more than 100 points.

The Celtics have gone 16-11 away from home. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.4 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Lakers 139-107 in their last meeting on Jan. 20. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 27 points, and JaVale McGee paced Los Angeles scoring 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis has averaged 26.7 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James has averaged 25 points and 10.4 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tatum is second on the Celtics averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 22.5 points per game and shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. Marcus Smart has averaged 1.9 made 3-pointers and scored 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 119.4 points, 49.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 118 points, 48.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 42.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee).