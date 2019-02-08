Lakers edge Celtics 129-128 on Rondo’s jumper at the buzzer

BOSTON (AP) — Rajon Rondo hit a 20-foot jumper as time expired to lift the Los Angeles Lakers over the Boston Celtics, 129-128 on Thursday night.

LeBron James had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Kyle Kuzma added 25 points and Rondo had 17 points and 10 assists to help Los Angeles bounce back after a 42-point loss at Indiana on Tuesday.

Rondo was in the right place at the right time for his final shot against the team he won an NBA title with in 2008. Brandon Ingram had his layup attempt blocked by Al Horford, but Horford whiffed on the rebound and the ball bounced into Rondo’s hands.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 24 points and eight assists. Jayson Tatum added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Daniel Theis has 20 points off the bench but the Celtics had a five-game win streak snapped.

THUNDER 117, GRIZZLIES 95

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook had his eighth straight triple-double, and Oklahoma City rolled past depleted Memphis.

Westbrook finished with 15 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. He now has the longest triple-double streak of his career and is one short of Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA record of nine straight set in 1968.

Paul George scored 27 points and Jerami Grant added 20 for Oklahoma City, which has won nine of 10.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points for the Grizzlies, who were reeling from the news that franchise cornerstone Marc Gasol was traded to the Raptors for three players.

RAPTORS 119, HAWKS 101

ATLANTA (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 33 points, Fred VanVleet added a career-best 30 and Toronto rallied after trailing by 17 points in the first half to beat Atlanta.

The Raptors were short-handed after trading four players in two deals before the trade deadline. They used only nine players and relied heavily on Siakam, who also had 13 rebounds, and VanVleet with All-Star Kawhi Leonard resting.

Rookie Trae Young and Taurean Price each had 19 points for Atlanta.

Toronto, which began the night two games behind Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee, acquired center Marc Gasol from Memphis before Thursday’s trade deadline for Jonas Valanciunas, C.J. Miles and Delon Wright.

PACERS 116, CLIPPERS 92

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points and seven rebounds to lead Indiana over short-handed Los Angeles.

Myles Turner had 17 points and six blocked shots, while Thaddeus Young and Darren Collison each scored 14 points for the Pacers, who won their fourth consecutive game.

Montrezl Harrell had 19 points and Danilo Gallinari had 12 points and five rebounds for the Clippers, who have a roster in transition after the NBA’s trade deadline.

The Pacers scored 13 straight during a 17-2 run late in the second quarter to pull away.

MAGIC 122, TIMBERWOLVES 112

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 32 points and came up with a big defensive play to help Orlando beat Minnesota.

Ross came off the bench to make six 3-pointers and 13-of-23 shots overall.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points, Aaron Gordon 19 and Evan Fournier 18 for Orlando, which shot 54 percent and scored a season-high 71 points in the first half.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Andrew Wiggins added 23 points.