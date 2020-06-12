After what has felt like an eternity, the NBA is finally set to resume play next month at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The NBA is targeting a slightly earlier date for the restart of the season in Orlando, sources tell ESPN: July 30. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2020

The return to play gives fans a chance to see their squads chase a championship, and the NBA is the first of the three major sports leagues that was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League included – to return to play

However, while it might be a welcome sight for NBA fans, there has been some pushback on the behalf of a group of NBA players, and reports are that over 100 players are hesitant to make the trip to Orlando and remain in an isolated bubble for potentially the next several months.

ESPN story on growing uncertainty among NBA players about entering Orlando bubble and allowances league plans to make for those deciding to stay home. https://t.co/tW7p8sKloH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the combination of the isolated nature of the NBA “bubble” in Orlando, as well as the lack of incentive for players on teams not favored to win a title, has a faction of players struggling to find a reason to return for the 2019-20 season.

As players have started to come to terms with the restrictive and isolated nature of the Orlando bubble — including no visitors until after the first round of the playoffs, nearly seven weeks after the opening of mid-July training camp — there has been increased dialogue about the prudence of restarting the season for a number of players, especially those on non-championship contenders, sources said.

Executives and coaches around the NBA have had significant concerns about how players will adapt to an environment unlike any they’ve ever experienced and how those hurdles could impact the sustained competitive drive for teams. Many have worried, too, especially on teams that aren’t title contenders, whether some players will start to seek avenues to bypass the resumption altogether.

The circumstances of the NBA “bubble” will be intense to say the least.

With the season set to begin on June 30, players, coaches and staff from 22 teams will live on-campus at the Disney World Resort and undergo daily coronavirus testing. No fans will be allowed to attend the final eight regular season games before the playoffs or any playoff games. Players will not be allowed to have guests – including family members – until after the first round of the playoffs, which looks to be at the end of August.

More timetables in Orlando: After second-round of playoffs — a maximum of 67 days — four teams will be left on the Disney campus.

After conference finals — a max of 82 days — there will be two finalists. https://t.co/WPVewtBPwo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2020

Some players remain more concerned with the coronavirus pandemic than others, and further complicating the matter is the fact that while Disney employees will be subject to special rules and regulations, they will not be required to remain in the bubble for the duration of the NBA season, which NBC’s Tom Haberstroh expanded upon on Thursday.

“Disney workers have not been told to quarantine on campus, according to Eric Clinton, president of Disney’s labor union, United Here Local 362, which represents custodians and ride operators. There will be protocols in place, however. At this point, Disney staffers will be required to wear a mask at all times. Beginning June 14, per the latest labor agreement between Disney and the 38,000 members of Service Trades Council Union, Disney employees will be required to do a temperature check at a designated central location before proceeding to work. If the employee’s temperature is below 100.4, they will remain at work. If the employee’s temperature is at or above 100.4, the employee will be given “a cool-down period” and then undergo a recheck. If it remains at or above 100.4, the employee will be sent home.”

Key component of NBA restart plans as cases surge in surrounding area: Disney support staff, as of now, will NOT be subject to NBA's bubble protocols with daily testing/quarantine. They are free to go in and out of campus, per a Disney union official.https://t.co/unK5Fp38qD — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) June 12, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick offered this retort:

In response to the news that certain players are against arriving at the bubble, the NBA has said that teams can use substitution players if needed, and if any player in the bubble contracts the virus, teams can replace them.

In addition, players that do not join the bubble will not be paid for the games they miss, but they will not face consequences beyond that.

Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins spoke on the situation on ESPN’s The Jump on Thursday, saying he doesn’t faulting the players who are opposed to showing up in Orlando due to the health risks.

“You can’t knock a guy … for not wanting to go and play and participate because right now I think that the coronavirus has been overshadowed by the death of George Floyd, and civil rights, and the protesting. The coronavirus is still here, cases are still rising, people are still dying. Just think about it, one of our NBA brothers Karl Antony-Towns lost his mother to coronavirus. I can’t be mad at any player that wants to stay home and not participate during these trying times.”

.@WojESPN reports 40-50 players are pushing back on going to the Orlando campus. On teams that aren't realistically playing for a title anyway, once a few guys say they won't come, will that domino into even more players not wanting to go? pic.twitter.com/5vjEnMwWQO — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 11, 2020

The isolation of the bubble is also a major concern of some players considering they will be away from their families for at least a month and a half.

Shannon Sharpe likened the isolation to NFL training camp, but also understands it is an even higher level of isolation than he has experienced before in his football career.

“I liked being secluded, I liked going to training camp. Now this is going to be extra, extra secluded because basically they are saying … no one in and no one out, especially family members, and then you really can’t leave the campus. So guys are like, ‘Hold on, wait a minute. I can’t leave at all? I can’t go to the store? I can’t go walk around?’ … You’re asking an awful lot. Basically, you’re putting people in an experiment. You’re putting them in a glass bubble for maybe six to eight weeks.”

“I'm not holding it against the 40-50 players. Some people have real fears, conditions, or maybe they've had a birth of a child. I understand all of their concerns."@ShannonSharpe on a group of NBA players being hesitant to return pic.twitter.com/hYgZ7V7jib — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 11, 2020

Of course, the idea of keeping the players, coaches and staff in the bubble is to keep the person-to-person contact at a minimum, which will obviously lessen the chances of spreading the virus if someone were to contract it.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer further detailed how the NBA plans to go about testing players and team members upon their arrival in Orlando, as well as the precautions that will be taken place if a player were to test positive for COVID-19.

“Upon arrival, all team members will be tested and then could be quarantined in their rooms for 36 hours. Daily testing will follow the quarantine period. The league is exploring the use of a saliva mouth swab to replace the uncomfortable deep-nasal swab often used for the coronavirus. If a player tests positive, they will need to quarantine for at least 10 days and have two negative tests before rejoining their team. The same is true if a player leaves the league’s Disney World campus, which will be closed off to the public. If a player leaves and returns, they will need to quarantine for at least 10 days and test negative twice before rejoining.”

Sources: All NBA team members arriving in Orlando will be tested and quarantined in their rooms for 36 hours. If a player tests positive, they must quarantine for at least 10 days and have two negative tests before rejoining their team. More on @ringer: https://t.co/1xt188AIT3 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 8, 2020

As of Friday morning, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports shared more layers to the NBA saga, revealing that the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests, as well as the current social climate, has also caused players to be weary of a return to play as well.

“The unease about relocating to a quarantined campus during the COVID-19 pandemic was already viewed as hazardous and unnecessary to many players. But because of the George Floyd tragedy and the powerful movement for racial justice that’s sweeping the nation, some players believe it’s bad optics for a league comprised predominantly of black men to be sequestered in one location for up to three months merely to entertain the masses and ease the league’s economic burden, sources said.”

Yahoo Sources: Significant number of players disappointed their voice wasn’t heard in decision to restart season, and others believe black players sequestered to entertain and ease league’s economic burden amid racial tension is bad optics. https://t.co/F4BiqWD6uQ pic.twitter.com/hhw8rGdLh8 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 12, 2020

Haynes also revealed that “several players have been reluctant to express their views in fear of opposing the superstars who are adamant about playing if proper safety measures are in place.”

Those superstars include LeBron James and president of the National Basketball Players Association Executive Committee Chris Paul.

Also as of Friday morning, Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks reported that the number of players willing to sit out has tripled from the 50 that were initially reported by Wojnarowski.

MORE: I've spoken to multiple players, about 5 days ago there was a zoom call of about 50 players discussing what they can do to take a stand. They are planning another call tonight with about 150 players to solidify what that stand is and stress this only works if they unify. https://t.co/FsklmAiD1I — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 12, 2020

Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck built on Rooks’ report, and somewhat shockingly revealed that injured Brooklyn Nets superstar is leading the charge in regards to the faction of players considering not finishing the season.

Adding to Taylor's report: I'm told today's conf call could involve up to 200 players. Also hearing that Kyrie Irving has been a driving force in organizing these calls, and in raising concerns over NBA's bubble plan. https://t.co/0voQafmveO — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 12, 2020

Irving hasn’t played in months after undergoing shoulder impingement surgery on March 3 and was not slated to play in the bubble, but what makes the situation even more nuanced is that Irving is one of several vice presidents that make up the NBPA Executive Committee.

According to Haynes and Beck, Irving organized the call that will take place tonight and he believes that the racial tension in America should be taken into account when considering resuming the season.

Apparently, Irving isn’t the only one.

There's no singular conversation driving discussion among players now: It isn't just the Black Lives Matter movement, or the coronavirus, or bubble limitations, or family concerns, or risk of injury, or money. Many players are discussing and weighing it all. https://t.co/2fqmUfgbNx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2020

And, he also isn’t the only superstar who is raising concerns regarding the racial tensions in America in correlation with entering the NBA bubble.

In an interview with GQ, Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard candidly discussed his views on police brutality.

.@Dame_Lillard shares his thoughts on the NBA coming back, his role in activism, and a story about the time the police destroyed his car. https://t.co/ih9wj81P5i pic.twitter.com/hign7k75Tr — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) June 12, 2020

At one point in the interview, Lillard – a native of Oakland, California – discusses the idea of playing basketball amid the current climate across the United States.

I can’t speak for everybody but for me personally, I’m able to do my job more effectively when I’m in a good place personally. You know what I’m saying? And this is something that affects me personally. I’m one man. I make a lot of money as one man and I do things for a lot of people and my family. But I got a lot of people that live in Oakland and a lot of friends that are still in the neighborhood. I’m just connected to so many people that it’s like, how can I be consumed with a basketball game? Look at the lengths that we’re going to play a basketball game when there’s something so much greater going on. Something so much more meaningful going on, that really needs us. So I mean it’s a battle every day for me, man.

Irving, players share thoughts on Friday night’s conference call

The aforementioned conference call, organized by Irving, took place Friday night and more than 80 players joined the call.

And according to reports, Irving seemed to be the most outspoken of all players.

Kyrie Irving told NBA players on call Friday, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: "I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullshit. Something smells a little fishy." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

Kyrie Irving on players call Friday, per sources: “I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform)." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

Yahoo Sources: The conference call led by Kyrie Irving lasted an hour and forty minutes. The Nets star let it be known he was against going to Orlando, but said he would ultimately stand with the group if they decided to play. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 13, 2020

Joining Irving on the call was a laundry list of star players, including Paul.

Sources: Kyrie Irving led a call of 80-plus NBA players, including Chris Paul/Kevin Durant/Carmelo Anthony/Donovan Mitchell, and Irving and several players spoke up about not supporting resumed season due to nationwide unrest from social injustice/racism. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

While Irving’s message apparently came through loud and clear on the nearly 2-hour call, ESPN’s Bobby Marks laid out the financial windfall that would occur if the players did not finish the season.

Players have the right to do as they choose. However, the economics on not playing are devastating: 💰$1.2B in lost player salary (35% of total pay)

🏀NBA now having leverage to tear up the CBA and negotiate a new one.

💰$2B lost in revenue to the league — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 13, 2020

LeBron James was not on Friday’s call, but he spoke with Sam Amick of The Athletic regarding finishing the season while affecting social change, and admitted that he feels he can do both.

Sources: LeBron James believes he can play hoops in Orlando AND keep making an impact on the Black Lives Matter front. Intel and perspective on why he wasn’t part of Friday’s players call, at @TheAthletic https://t.co/ZXdSp5vnQ1 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 13, 2020

On Saturday morning, another NBA veteran, Austin Rivers, spoke out regarding Irving’s push to not resume the season, and in his estimation, that only hurts the players, appearing to agree with James.

“I love Kyrie’s passion towards helping this movement … I’m with it … but in the right way and not at the cost of the whole NBA & players careers. We can do both. We can play & we can help change the way black lives are lived.”

Austin Rivers responds to Kyrie Irving being opposed to resuming the NBA season in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/D7A7jbpUE2 — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2020

With the return to play set for seven weeks from Friday, the NBA and its players have a small window of time to come to an understanding on how to handle the bubble and the decision to play.

Stay tuned for more updates.