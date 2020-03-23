One Thing To Watch: Kyrie Irving’s best plays on his 28th birthday

With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to take a look back at some iconic sports moments? Each day, we’ll deliver One Thing to Watch.

Today is the birthday of one of the NBA’s most interesting and exciting players: Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

While he probably can’t go out and celebrate his birthday in style this year due to COVID-19, he is using it to help positively impact the lives of others.

Nets' Kyrie Irving says he is donating $323,000 to Feeding America amid the coronavirus pandemic impacting food resources, and helping distribute 250,000 meals in the New York area. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2020

Kyrie Irving has seemingly been around forever, playing a year in college at Duke University and for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets during his 9-year career.

On Monday, he turned a fresh 28 years-young, and in those 28 years, he has supplied enough highlights to fill a career-long highlight reel.

So let’s take a look at the 10 most memorable moments of Irving’s career thus far.

10. Kyrie Irving catches Prince, to the King’s delight

Even the LeBron had to get off the bench for this filthy crossover.

9. Brandon Knight becomes infamous for guarding Irving

Some things just aren’t fair, like Irving’s otherworldly handles. Ask Knight about ’em.

8. Masked up in the Garden

A masked Irving gives the Knicks 41 points in Madison Square Garden.

7. Kyrie Irving plays the role of matador

He goes off for 54 points against the Chicago Bulls, making his first 10 shots.

6. Irving’s Nets debut results in a 50-piece

Irving arrives in style in Brooklyn, scoring 50 points in his Nets debut.

5. Kyrie scores a career-high

The third straight 50-point game on this list. This time, a career-high 57 against the San Antonio Spurs.

4. Team USA is left reaching

Irving weaved through the world’s best players at the Team USA minicamp back in 2012.

3. Kyrie in the clutch

Irving scores 40 points in game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals to help save the Cavaliers from elimination.

2. Kyrie still in the clutch

Irving and LeBron combined for 82 points in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

1. The Shot.

Arguably the biggest shot in NBA Finals history.

Happy birthday, Uncle Drew!