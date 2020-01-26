NBA teams, players, arenas honor the late Kobe Bryant

The world was stunned on Sunday by the tragic news of the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, among others, in a helicopter crash in southern California.

The NBA did have several games scheduled for Sunday, and at each of them, players, teams, and the arenas honored Kobe and his daughter:

While the games did go on, most involved recognized that the night was much bigger than what was happening on the court.