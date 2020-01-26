NBA teams, players, arenas honor the late Kobe Bryant

The world was stunned on Sunday by the tragic news of the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, among others, in a helicopter crash in southern California.

The NBA did have several games scheduled for Sunday, and at each of them, players, teams, and the arenas honored Kobe and his daughter:

:24 & :8 violation to honor Kobe Bryant tonight at @Suns at @memgrizz game. #RIP24 pic.twitter.com/2WwYHsBUcA Article continues below ... — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) January 26, 2020

Madison Square Garden honors Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/h9MEWngUIa — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 26, 2020

Vince Carter visibly emotional following tonight's moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/bfPCpOub6X — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 26, 2020

In honor of Kobe Bryant: Atlanta Hawks started the game with an 8-second backcourt violation. Washington Wizards followed up with a 24-second shot-clock violation. (via @NBCSWizards)pic.twitter.com/6WxVdeskof — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 26, 2020

Remarkable moment to start the Clippers-Magic game as the @LAClippers take a 24 second violation in honor of Kobe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vo15vEjbVI — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 26, 2020

Both the @BrooklynNets and Knicks ran out the 24-second shot clock on their first possession of the game in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/OlcNBbsGlE — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 26, 2020

Pelicans and Celtics each start the game with 24 second violations to honor Kobe. Great moment and great reaction from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/JLUgJJn5dy — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) January 26, 2020

While the games did go on, most involved recognized that the night was much bigger than what was happening on the court.

An emotional Doc Rivers struggles to find the words as he reflects on the news of Kobe Bryant's death today. pic.twitter.com/LEcOM5SqW4 — FOX Sports Magic (@FOXSportsMagic) January 26, 2020

Taking a moment of silence tonight. Hold your loved ones close. 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/jjGV31gmzS — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 26, 2020