NBA teams, players, arenas honor the late Kobe Bryant
The world was stunned on Sunday by the tragic news of the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, among others, in a helicopter crash in southern California.
The NBA did have several games scheduled for Sunday, and at each of them, players, teams, and the arenas honored Kobe and his daughter:
:24 & :8 violation to honor Kobe Bryant tonight at @Suns at @memgrizz game. #RIP24 pic.twitter.com/2WwYHsBUcA
— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) January 26, 2020
Madison Square Garden honors Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/h9MEWngUIa
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 26, 2020
Vince Carter visibly emotional following tonight's moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/bfPCpOub6X
— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 26, 2020
.@TheTraeYoung wearing No. 8 for Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/TPCiYlnjGk
— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) January 26, 2020
In honor of Kobe Bryant:
Atlanta Hawks started the game with an 8-second backcourt violation.
Washington Wizards followed up with a 24-second shot-clock violation.
(via @NBCSWizards)pic.twitter.com/6WxVdeskof
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 26, 2020
Remarkable moment to start the Clippers-Magic game as the @LAClippers take a 24 second violation in honor of Kobe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vo15vEjbVI
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 26, 2020
Both the @BrooklynNets and Knicks ran out the 24-second shot clock on their first possession of the game in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/OlcNBbsGlE
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 26, 2020
Pelicans and Celtics each start the game with 24 second violations to honor Kobe.
Great moment and great reaction from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/JLUgJJn5dy
— Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) January 26, 2020
While the games did go on, most involved recognized that the night was much bigger than what was happening on the court.
An emotional Doc Rivers struggles to find the words as he reflects on the news of Kobe Bryant's death today. pic.twitter.com/LEcOM5SqW4
— FOX Sports Magic (@FOXSportsMagic) January 26, 2020
Taking a moment of silence tonight.
Hold your loved ones close. 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/jjGV31gmzS
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 26, 2020
Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford says all of his players will be given the space to grieve in their own ways as they all struggle to come to grips with the tragic death of Kobe Bryant today. pic.twitter.com/TVFqfDP3AB
— FOX Sports Magic (@FOXSportsMagic) January 26, 2020