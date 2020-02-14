NBA players and sports stars honor Kobe Bryant heading into All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend is one of the key dates on the NBA’s calendar every year.

However, this season’s All-Star Weekend carries even more significance than usual, with special tributes planned to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

The All-Star jerseys will also include tributes to the seven other victims of a fatal Jan. 26 helicopter crash, as well as former NBA commissioner David Stern, who passed away on Jan. 1.

Lastly, the game will include a new fourth quarter format, dedicated to Kobe.

At Rising Stars Media Day on Friday, a few of the young NBA greats shared some poignant thoughts about Kobe.

Young was Gianna’s favorite NBA player.

Rising Star and All-Star Luka Doncic spoke about the inspiration that Kobe provided.

Doncic shared a special moment with Kobe at the Mavericks-Lakers game on Dec. 29 at STAPLES Center.

He even got to take a few flicks with Gianna after the game.

Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and others also shared their thoughts on Kobe and his legacy on Friday.

Kobe’s influence reached well beyond basketball, and two of the world’s greatest golfers honored Bryant this week as well.

Brooks Koepka donned some incredible Kobe footwear on Thursday.

We’re looking forward to all of the special Kobe tributes this weekend.