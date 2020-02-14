NBA All-Star Weekend is one of the key dates on the NBA’s calendar every year.

However, this season’s All-Star Weekend carries even more significance than usual, with special tributes planned to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

JUST IN: Final design of Team LeBron & Team Giannis jerseys for @NBA All-Star Game. LeBron’s team all wearing #2 for Gianna Bryant, Giannis’ team wearing #24 for Kobe. Memorial patches for 9 who passed in helicopter crash, band in memory of former commissioner David Stern. pic.twitter.com/5TncENo5CU Article continues below ... — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 12, 2020

The All-Star jerseys will also include tributes to the seven other victims of a fatal Jan. 26 helicopter crash, as well as former NBA commissioner David Stern, who passed away on Jan. 1.

The tribute patches to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant & Calabasas crash victims & stripe for David Stern on 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend jerseys pic.twitter.com/AqXdH2r2AP — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

Lastly, the game will include a new fourth quarter format, dedicated to Kobe.

THIS JUST IN: Sunday's NBA All-Star Game will go commercial-free in the fourth quarter when the clock will turn off and the teams will battle for a set score — 24 points more than the leading team has at the end of three quarters in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Cg8bnzmIYc — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2020

At Rising Stars Media Day on Friday, a few of the young NBA greats shared some poignant thoughts about Kobe.

"He just wanted me to continue to be a great role model for the younger kids, especially his daughter."@TheTraeYoung shares his last conversation with Kobe Bryant. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/OjDNYVeOqi — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 14, 2020

Young was Gianna’s favorite NBA player.

I was just told Trae Young was Gianna Bryant’s (#KobeBryant daughter) favorite player. It’s why of the 3 NBA games Kobe went to this year 2 featured the #Hawks https://t.co/a3aLTzHV7y — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 26, 2020

Rising Star and All-Star Luka Doncic spoke about the inspiration that Kobe provided.

"Not just in basketball, he inspired a lot of people in the world."@luka7doncic reflects on what Kobe meant to him. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ljNVcFHJk4 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 14, 2020

Doncic shared a special moment with Kobe at the Mavericks-Lakers game on Dec. 29 at STAPLES Center.

Post-game hug between Mavericks’ Luka Doncic & Lakers legend Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/ENTSpVYUqw — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on meeting w/ Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: “He was talking Slovenian. He was talking my language. I was really surprised.” pic.twitter.com/IE9sLtZ2TZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

He even got to take a few flicks with Gianna after the game.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant pic.twitter.com/OqyxNA0MBr — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 27, 2020

Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and others also shared their thoughts on Kobe and his legacy on Friday.

Some of the league's youngest stars took time to reflect on Kobe Bryant's legacy. 💜💛 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/PkzwRSpvtm — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 14, 2020

Kobe’s influence reached well beyond basketball, and two of the world’s greatest golfers honored Bryant this week as well.

Tiger Woods pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at hole No. 8pic.twitter.com/ToL2R3WFVX (via @PGATOUR) — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 13, 2020

Brooks Koepka donned some incredible Kobe footwear on Thursday.

We’re looking forward to all of the special Kobe tributes this weekend.