Remembering Kobe Bryant’s greatest moments and on-court highlights

The world is still in shock from the passing of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in southern California on Sunday.

The tragedy somehow doesn’t feel real — yet the sadness and the mourning are simultaneously all too palpable.

As the realization that Bryant and the others are gone started to sink in, NBA fans from all walks of life took to social media to commemorate the Black Mamba with their favorite moments. We present them to you below in honor of Bryant and the other passengers, in the hopes that remembering his on-court greatness might bring a little bit of light to your day.

Hug your loved ones, help out strangers, be the best you that you can be, and live life to the fullest. It’s what Kobe would have wanted. It’s what we all owe to each other.