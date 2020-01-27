Remembering Kobe Bryant’s greatest moments and on-court highlights

The world is still in shock from the passing of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in southern California on Sunday.

The tragedy somehow doesn’t feel real — yet the sadness and the mourning are simultaneously all too palpable.

As the realization that Bryant and the others are gone started to sink in, NBA fans from all walks of life took to social media to commemorate the Black Mamba with their favorite moments. We present them to you below in honor of Bryant and the other passengers, in the hopes that remembering his on-court greatness might bring a little bit of light to your day.

Hug your loved ones, help out strangers, be the best you that you can be, and live life to the fullest. It’s what Kobe would have wanted. It’s what we all owe to each other.

Every Kobe Bryant game-winner in 2 min.

RIP to a legend. Prayers to his family💜💛#RIPMamba #824 pic.twitter.com/tN8wR6Hy6G — Jack Duffy (@JackDuffyTPL) January 26, 2020

Remembering Kobe… Kobe Bryant’s emotional hug with his dad Joe Bryant, a former Sixers player, after Kobe led Lower Merion HS to a Pennsylvania State Title in 1996@6abc #KobeBryant #Kobe #KobeRIP pic.twitter.com/IkLMP0GLxC — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 27, 2020

April 30, 2006, the night he made one of the biggest buzzer beaters of his career, instead of celebrating with teammates, he rushed to the hospital. Gianna was born a few hours later…#MambaMentality #DadFirst pic.twitter.com/5L5uvBoKM2 — D. Lee (@iamDLEErious) January 27, 2020

This is my favorite video of Kobe Bryant. Not a basketball highlight, but of him being a loving father with his beautiful family. Praying for Vanessa and the rest of his family at this time. My heart aches for them 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/MZOVljIL57 — Summertime Gladness (@HollyGoNightly1) January 27, 2020

This is one of my favorite Kobe moments. Talk about a gif that embodies #MambaMentality. Here it is. pic.twitter.com/QjDcvfiYr8 — Joel Sipper (@SipperSports) January 27, 2020

Kobe and Wade had some fun battles, but this was probably their most memorable matchup. Kobe got the best of Wade pic.twitter.com/SaBZN9IUGo — JT (@ThatDamnJosh_) January 27, 2020

This is my all time favorite Kobe tribute pic.twitter.com/HOO35mhHlM — Everyday Fantasy Football (@EverydayFFB) January 27, 2020

Some of the best buckets from Kobe’s 81-point game. Enjoy 🐍 pic.twitter.com/BztgQtD9zd — SLAM Rewind (@SLAMRewind) January 22, 2020

That time in 2013 when Kobe Bryant came to Atlanta and turned Philips Arena into the Staples Center. One of the best to ever lace them up! RIP KOBE 8/24 🙏😭😢🏀 pic.twitter.com/3xNSmkhdKY — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) January 26, 2020

If you ever get the chance- watch Kobe Bryant lead the USA ‘Redeem Team’ win the Gold in the 2008 Olympics. He was the best in the NBA; the best in the WORLD. He put the USA team on his back and was incredible. RIP Kobe ❤️. The Black Mamba. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/sqFIRT3oRc — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) January 26, 2020

My favorite Kobe moment pic.twitter.com/pcRyUcpIQV — Young Bourdain (@EddieGoldx) January 27, 2020

Arguably the best highlight of Kobe’s career: a pass pic.twitter.com/GtCrniqFki — Josh Toussaint (@josh2saint) January 27, 2020

As a Heat fan, I can't even describe my frustration when Kobe nailed this game winner right in D-Wade's eyes in 2009 🤦🏽‍♂️ I used to hate watching this whenever it got replayed on a Kobe highlight tape. Now I can't seem to watch this video enough times #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/uBQMtsavr0 — hami rath (@Hamzzzx) January 27, 2020