Knicks sign rookie Trier to guaranteed NBA deal, waive Baker

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have signed guard Allonzo Trier to a guaranteed deal after the undrafted rookie’s strong start to the season.

The Knicks say Thursday that Trier became the first two-way player to sign a guaranteed NBA contract within the first two months of the season. The team acted quickly to make sure Trier wouldn’t have to spend time in the NBA G League after he was one of the top contributors to the Knicks.

Trier is averaging 11.3 points in 27 games and is shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range, which ranks third among first-year players.

He was signed to a two-way contract on July 3 after the former Arizona guard wasn’t taken in the draft despite averaging 18.1 points as a junior.

To make room on the roster for Trier’s contract, the Knicks waived guard Ron Baker.