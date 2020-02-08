Knicks face the Pistons, aim for 4th straight victory

New York Knicks (16-36, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-35, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Knicks take on Detroit.

The Pistons are 12-25 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37 percent from downtown led by Svi Mykhailiuk shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Knicks have gone 11-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is sixth in the NBA with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 9.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 122-102 in the last matchup on Nov. 6. Andre Drummond led Detroit with 27 points, and Randle led New York with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson ranks second on the Pistons with 2.2 made 3-pointers and averages 15.4 points while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc. Bruce Brown has averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Randle leads the Knicks scoring 19 points and grabbing 9.5 rebounds. Elfrid Payton has averaged 8.7 assists and scored 10.6 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Markieff Morris: day to day (hip), Svi Mykhailiuk: day to day (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (groin), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

Knicks: Damyean Dotson: day to day (illness), Allonzo Trier: out (illness).