Knicks come back from 16 down to beat Kings 103-101

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Elfrid Payton had seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, Marcus Morris scored off an offensive rebound with 9.1 seconds left and the New York Knicks rallied from 16 down to beat the Sacramento Kings 103-101 on Friday night.

Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, Mitchell Robinson added 14 points and nine boards, and Damyean Dotson scored 11 points. The Knicks (6-20) have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Buddy Hield scored 34 points and had a career-high 11 rebounds for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes had 18 points and Nemanja Bjelica added 12 points and seven assists. The Kings had won their previous three.

Two nights after beating Golden State 124-122 in overtime to snap a 10-game losing streak, the Knicks fell behind 77-61 in the third quarter.

New York closed within 80-72 entering the fourth then got on roll behind Payton.

Payton made a 4-footer to give the Knicks a 95-93 lead. After Hield tied it with a long jumper, Payton responded with a 20-foot jumper to put New York ahead for good.

Cory Joseph missed a tying 3-pointer for the Kings, and Morris tipped in a miss by RJ Barrett.

The Kings’ top 3-point threat, Hield made nine of his first 10 shots and had a pair of dunks on offensive rebounds in the first half.

After New York trimmed a 15-point deficit to 52-45, Hield threw a lob pass to Richaun Holmes for a dunk that put Sacramento up by nine at halftime.

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York had lost four straight against Sacramento. … The Knicks went on an 11-2 run to close the third quarter. … Dotson made a 3-pointer from 33 feet away with the shot clock running down early in the fourth.

Kings: Hield has 10 games this season with five or more 3s.

WRONG BUCKET

Knicks reserve Kevin Knox was going for a defensive rebound following a miss by Marvin Bagley in the second quarter when it looked like he dunked the ball back in the basket. Replays appeared to show Knox’s hand on top of the ball before it went in, although Hield was credited with the points.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Play at Denver on Sunday. New York has lost 11 consecutive games in the Mile High City, the last win coming in 2006.

Kings: Take a short trip south to play the Warriors at the Chase Center on Sunday. Sacramento hasn’t defeated Golden State since March 16, 2018.

