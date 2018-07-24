Kings sign free agent guard Yogi Ferrell

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Free agent guard Yogi Ferrell has signed with the Sacramento Kings.

The team announced the deal Monday. The third-year guard spent last season with the Mavericks after splitting the previous year between the Nets and Dallas.

He has averaged 10.2 points per game for his career with 2.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds after going undrafted out of Indiana and also spending time on G-League assignments.

Ferrell scored 20 or more points five times last season for the Mavericks, posting a season-best 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting with six 3-pointers in 38 minutes against Denver on March 6.

