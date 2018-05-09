Kings promote Peja Stojakovic to assistant GM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) The Sacramento Kings have promoted Peja Stojakovic to assistant general manager.

General manager Vlade Divac announced the move Wednesday to put Stojakovic in a role where he will assist in management of player development, talent evaluation and oversight of the team’s G League affiliate.

Stojakovic spent the past three seasons as an executive with the Kings. He most recently served as vice president of basketball and team development.

Stojakovic was an All-Star three times in seven-plus seasons as a player in Sacramento. He also played for Indiana, New Orleans, Toronto and Dallas in his 13-year career. He was a reserve on the Mavericks‘ championship team in 2011.

