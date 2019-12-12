Kings play the Knicks on 3-game win streak

New York Knicks (5-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (11-13, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento heads into a matchup against New York as winners of three games in a row.

Article continues below ...

The Kings have gone 6-4 at home. Sacramento is at the bottom of the Western Conference with 41.7 rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 8.5.

The Knicks have gone 2-10 away from home. New York has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 113-92 in the last matchup on Nov. 3. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 24 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. led New York with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdan Bogdanovic ranks second on the Kings with 4.0 assists and scores 14.3 points per game. Buddy Hield has averaged 24.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Julius Randle is averaging 16.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Knicks. Morris Sr. has averaged 14 points and collected 4.2 rebounds while shooting 35.4 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 1-9, averaging 97.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 105.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle).

Knicks: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Wayne Ellington: day to day (achilles).