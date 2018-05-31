Kevin Love cleared to play in Game 1 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Cleveland forward Kevin Love has completed the NBA’s concussion protocols and is in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Golden State on Thursday night.

Love was injured early in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston and was not able to play in Game 7 of that series. He traveled to California with the Cavaliers and was on the floor with them during practice Wednesday at Oracle Arena.

”His approach has been great the last couple of days,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. ”I’m happy for him.”

While the Cavaliers will be at full strength, Golden State forward Andre Iguodala is out because of a bone bruise in his left knee that sidelined him for the last four games of the Western Conference finals.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was pleased to see Love cleared for Game 1.

”It didn’t surprise me,” Kerr said. ”I’m glad he’s playing. We want everybody playing, everybody healthy and out there competing.”