John Collins: Favorite dunker is Hawks teammate Vince Carter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — John Collins has a favorite dunker. Not surprisingly, it’s his Atlanta teammate Vince Carter.

Collins will represent the Hawks in the dunk contest, one of the events during All-Star Saturday Night. The 3-point contest and skills competition are also on the evening docket.

Collins had perhaps the best dunk of the Rising Stars game Friday night, going with a pass off the backboard to himself for a slam over Dallas’ Luka Doncic. He says he’s got three or four dunks ready to go for Saturday night.

He won’t reveal what to expect: “No hints,” he said Saturday morning.