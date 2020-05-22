Legendary Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died on Friday due to complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Jerry Sloan, former coach of the @UtahJazz, has died. He was 78. https://t.co/cnl6LGs9JA — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) May 22, 2020

Jerry Sloan served as head coach of the Utah Jazz from 1988-2011, and with the help of Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton and Hall of Fame power forward Karl Malone, Sloan led the Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, the franchise’s lone Finals appearances.

In those back-to-back Finals trips, the Jazz fell in six games to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, a franchise where Jerry Sloan spent 10 seasons as a player and coached for three seasons from 1979-82.

“The Original Bull.” Rest in peace, Jerry Sloan ❤️ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 22, 2020

As a coach, Sloan recorded 1,221 regular season wins, the fourth most in NBA history. He is one of only nine coaches to record over 1,000 wins, and he and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich are the only coaches in NBA history to record 1,000+ wins with one franchise.

From the time Sloan took over as coach of the Jazz until Malone left the franchise in 2003, the Jazz had the best overall record in the NBA, and in 2009, Sloan was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Under Sloan, the Jazz made 16 consecutive postseason appearances beginning in 1988, only missing the playoffs four times in his 23 seasons as coach.

Sloan also had a career as a player. He was the fourth pick in the 1965 NBA Draft, spending one season with the Baltimore Bullets before playing a decade for the Bulls. During his playing days, he was a 2-time All-Star and 4-time All-Defensive First Team selection.

His No. 4 jersey became the first jersey retired in Bulls franchise history in 1978, and in 2014, Utah retired a special jersey for their legendary coach.

On Jan. 14, 2014, @utahjazz raised a banner in the @vivintarena rafters with the number “1223” in honor of Sloan’s total wins with the Jazz between 1988 and 2011. — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) May 22, 2020

The NBA world paid its respects to Sloan on Friday, expressing its condolences on Twitter.

Saddened to learn of the news of Jerry’s passing this morning. He was a tremendous coach and a great leader. We battled against each other throughout our careers. He will be missed. — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 22, 2020

RIP Coach Sloan 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/U0Uz9WDsDK — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) May 22, 2020

R.I.P. Jerry Sloan — Evan Turner (@thekidet) May 22, 2020

RIP to a legend Coach Sloan 🙏 https://t.co/xYUCiJzuJT — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) May 22, 2020

Rip Jerry Sloan 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) May 22, 2020

So, just how great was Sloan as a coach? Is his coaching legacy actually underrated?

On Jan. 10, 2019, Popovich earned his 1,222 career coaching victory, moving him past Sloan into third all-time.

With tonight's victory, Coach Popovich has moved into third place for all-time wins in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SI6Dq51ZIi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 11, 2019

After that game, Popovich was asked to share his thoughts regarding passing Sloan on the coaching wins list.

His answer was quick and concise:

When Popovich passed Jerry Sloan on the NBA coaches win list this is what Popovich said about Sloan. #nba #gospursgo #takenote (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/fgRAVIH6Vf — JeffGSpursZone (@JeffGSpursZone) May 22, 2020

Popovich is often considered one of the best coaches in NBA history, if not the best. In his 24 seasons as Spurs head coach, San Antonio has won five NBA titles and has won 50+ games in the regular season 19 times. Only once have the Spurs finished with a losing record under Popovich and that was in his first season as coach in 1996-97, after taking over for Bob Hill 18 games into the season.

How was Popovich a success so early in his coaching career, and how has he maintained that success for over two decades?

NBA reporter Marc Stein has the answer.

Important to remember that, before the Pop, Timmy and David Spurs became a model franchise, Utah was their blueprint … largely because of how tough and good Stockton, Malone and Sloan were for so long (as explained further in this excerpt from 2014: https://t.co/9y2hwpyMRp) pic.twitter.com/71RJupeFpf — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 22, 2020

In that 2016 Stein piece, former Spurs general manager and current CEO R.C. Buford spoke of the culture created in Utah by Sloan and how San Antonio sought to mimic it in order to create a small-market championship contender.

“They weren’t in a high-profile market, but they were incredibly consistent. They were incredibly competitive, defensively tough-minded and had a mentality that we knew we needed to get to. We knew we had to get tougher to get to their level … It wasn’t so much style of play as it was the demeanor and the competitiveness and the consistency with which they kept their group together. We were also in similar markets, so it helped us to think, ‘If they can do it, so can we.’ It helped us believe there’s no reason we can’t be successful because we were in San Antonio.”

The competitive grit was developed by none other than Sloan.

