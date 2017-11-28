Jazz, Nuggets play without stars (Nov 28, 2017)

SALT LAKE CITY — A common thread binds the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets together. Both teams are finding ways to adapt without key stars early in the season.

The short-handed clubs clash for the second time this season on Tuesday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Utah (9-11) has won two consecutive games and three of its last four, even while Rudy Gobert remains sidelined with a right knee contusion. The Jazz struggled initially without their star center but have started to figure things out.

On offense, the Jazz averaged 115.5 points in their past two home wins over Chicago and Milwaukee. They shot 47.8 percent from 3-point range in that stretch and set a franchise record with 18 made 3-pointers in a 121-108 win over the Bucks on Saturday. Utah also set a season high with 31 assists against Milwaukee.

“We are starting to be a little bit more connected together as far as setting screens, knowing where guys are going to be, knowing where guys like the ball and knowing how to get guys going,” Jazz forward Derrick Favors said on Saturday. “I think we are starting to get the chemistry down. I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but we are starting to find each other easier.”

Denver (11-8) has won two of its past three since Paul Millsap went down with a left wrist injury. Millsap had surgery on the wrist on Sunday, and he is expected to miss several months. He is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.

Nikola Jokic, in particular, has stepped up in Millsap’s absence. He averaged 20.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the past three games. Jokic produced 28 points, 13 boards and eight assists in Denver’s 104-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. With Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets shot 50.6 percent from the floor and had a 50-23 advantage in rebounds.

The 22-year old center has taken it upon himself to be more of a leader without Millsap in the lineup, and the Denver coaches like what they see so far.

“Without Paul Millsap, (Jokic) is that go-to player, not only to score but to make plays for everybody else,” Denver coach Michael Malone said on Friday. “He’s accepting the challenge to be a leader, and being a leader isn’t easy because you’ve got to do the right thing every time. Nikola is ready to do that for us.”

Utah has a young player undergoing a similar leadership evolution. Rookie guard Donovan Mitchell is taking a more active role in facilitating the offense since moving into the starting lineup, and he is starting to blossom into a much-needed go-to scorer the Jazz lacked since Gordon Hayward departed.

Mitchell had one of his best games yet against Milwaukee. He scored a team-high 24 points while making a career-high six 3-pointers. Mitchell already has six games of 20 or more points this season, tying a franchise rookie record.

He is getting a green light to make things happen on offense because he works tirelessly in games and practices to improve his game.

“Trusting Donovan is less about what he’s doing on the court as it is about how he’s approaching his craft,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said Monday. “When you see somebody that’s committed to getting better, that inspires trust because you know you’ll be rewarded.”

Utah beat Denver 106-96 in the season opener for both teams on Oct. 18. Gobert totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds to spearhead a balanced offensive effort by the Jazz. Utah had six players score in double figures in the game. Will Barton had 23 points off the bench to lead the Nuggets.