Jazz face the Wizards, seek 9th straight victory

Utah Jazz (26-12, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-25, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to prolong its eight-game win streak with a victory against Washington.

Article continues below ...

The Wizards are 8-10 in home games. Washington is 3-10 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers.

The Jazz are 11-9 on the road. Utah leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.2 percent as a team from downtown this season. Georges Niang paces them shooting 47.3 percent from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis Bertans leads the Wizards averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.3 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. Jordan McRae has averaged 18.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 36.6 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 24.2 points and has added 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Joe Ingles has averaged 5.5 assists and scored 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 107.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 113.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Bradley Beal: day to day (leg), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Jazz: None listed.