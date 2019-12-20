Jazz face the Hornets, aim for 5th straight victory

Utah Jazz (17-11, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Jazz take on Charlotte.

The Hornets are 7-8 in home games. Charlotte is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jazz have gone 6-8 away from home. Utah has a 16-6 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Hornets and Jazz meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets with 7.5 assists and scores 19.1 points per game. Bismack Biyombo has averaged 8.9 rebounds and added 7.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.9 rebounds and averages 14.8 points. Joe Ingles has averaged 5.5 assists and scored 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 102.4 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 108 points, 47.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (finger), Malik Monk: day to day (hip).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).