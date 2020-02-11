Jazz face the Heat on 3-game win streak

Miami Heat (35-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (35-18, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Jazz take on Miami.

The Jazz are 19-5 on their home court. Utah is 12-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15 turnovers per game.

The Heat have gone 13-15 away from home. Miami averages 15 turnovers per game and is 23-8 when committing more turnovers than opponents.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Jazz 107-104 in their last matchup on Dec. 23. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 20 points, and Joe Ingles paced Utah scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Rudy Gobert has averaged 14.6 rebounds and added 16.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

Butler is averaging 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo has averaged 9.9 rebounds and added 15.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Ed Davis: day to day (back).

Heat: Kyle Alexander: out (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (right ankle), Meyers Leonard: out (ankle).