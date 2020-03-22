On This Day: James Harden matches his career-high

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

James Harden scores a lot of points mostly every time he takes the floor – there’s really no clever way to put it.

He takes the ball, shoots it a lot, and it goes in a lot.

We’d dance too if we were him.

One of those games where James Harden took the ball and put it through the hoop a lot took place one year ago today, in Houston, against the San Antonio Spurs.

Have a quick look:

One year ago today, James Harden notched his second 61-point game in two months. pic.twitter.com/fk15tm90Fu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2020

Now, have a longer look:

On that night, the NBA’s greatest current scorer – and arguably its greatest-ever scorer – was in rare form.

Harden connected on 19 of his 34 field goal attempts – a 55.9 percent clip – and hit 9 of 13 three pointers – an amazing 69.2 percent clip. From the line, he shot 14-for-17.

The interesting part about this game is that it was close!

The Rockets and Spurs were tied at 81 going into the fourth, and with 4:13 left in the game, San Antonio led by 6.

But, Harden scored 15 in the final frame and the Rockets eked out a 6-point win.

*Cue Harden shoulders*

Another interesting thing in relation to this 61-point outburst is that on Jan. 23, 2019 – almost exactly two months prior – the Beard did the same darn thing.

Who does James Harden think he is?!

On that night in Madison Square Garden, Harden didn’t have shooting numbers nearly as impressive. He made 17 of 38 field goal attempts and only connected on 5 of 20 threes.

However, he did made 22 of 25 free throws and grabbed 15 rebounds.

The 2018-19 season might have served as Harden’s most prolific scoring season to date. He also pumped out games of 58 points (twice), 57 points (twice), 54 points and 50 points (twice).

In addition, seven of his nine games scoring 50 or more that season occurred between Jan. 16, 2019 and March 30, 2019.

He also had 19 40-point games that season.

*Cue one more taste of the shoulders*