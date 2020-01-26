Irving leads Brooklyn against New York after 45-point game

Brooklyn Nets (19-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (12-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn faces the New York Knicks after Kyrie Irving scored 45 points in the Nets’ 121-111 overtime win over the Pistons.

The Knicks are 7-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 46.1 rebounds. Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 9.2 boards.

The Nets are 4-6 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn is 4-18 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 48.5 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won 94-82 in the last matchup on Dec. 26. Randle led New York with 33 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Morris leads the Knicks scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Randle has averaged 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 34.1 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

Irving leads the Nets scoring 27.2 points and collecting 5.2 rebounds. Jarrett Allen is shooting 58.6 percent and has averaged 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 102.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 107.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle).

Nets: Kevin Durant: out (achilles), DeAndre Jordan: day to day (finger).