Irving has facial fracture; Horford probable for next game

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 06: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on November 6, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has a broken bone in his face and is doubtful for their next game.

The team called the fracture minor.

Irving left Friday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Aron Baynes. Irving was bleeding from the nose as he was escorted to the locker room.

Also Saturday, the Celtics said Al Horford probably would be able to return for Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics have won 11 straight games, beating the Hornets on Friday night despite playing most of the game without Horford, Irving and Gordon Hayward.