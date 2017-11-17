Irving, Brown help Celtics beat Warriors 92-88

BOSTON (AP) Kyrie Irving had 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two free throws that put Boston ahead in the closing seconds, and the Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors 92-88 on Thursday night for their 14th straight victory.

Jaylen Brown had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Al Horford added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Kevin Durant has 24 points for Golden State. The defending champion Warriors had won seven in a row.

Playing his second game since suffering a facial fracture, Irving shed his protective mask in the second quarter. Then, with the game tied at 88, he was fouled on his layup attempt and calmly made a pair of free throws. Durant then came up empty on his jumper on the other end.

Golden State led by as many as 17, but had to lean heavily on its reserves as its trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Durant struggled offensively.

Curry, who returned to action after missing a game with a bruised right thigh, was the most ineffective. He was 3 of 14 from the field – 2 of 9 from the 3-point line – and had nine points.

ROCKETS 142, SUNS 116

PHOENIX (AP) – James Harden had 23 of his 48 points in the second quarter while Houston scored 90 points in the first half en route to a win over Phoenix.

Houston dominated with Chris Paul back in the lineup after missing 14 games with a knee injury. The Rockets made 61 percent of their first-half shots to get the second-most points in a first half in NBA history.

Houston came up 14 points shy of the franchise record for points in a game. Ryan Anderson added 24 points for the Rockets, who have won seven of eight.

Troy Daniels tied a Suns franchise record with six 3s in the second quarter and led Phoenix with 23 points. Devin Booker added 18 points and 10 assists.

