Indiana puts home win streak on the line against Denver

Denver Nuggets (23-10, second in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (22-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Pacers play Denver.

The Pacers are 15-3 in home games. Indiana is 12-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nuggets have gone 8-6 away from home. Denver is the leader in the Western Conference giving up only 103.9 points per game and holding opponents to 44.7 percent shooting.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doug McDermott leads the Pacers with 1.8 made 3-pointers and averages 9.8 points while shooting 45.3 percent from beyond the arc. T.J. Warren has averaged 16.3 points and added four rebounds while shooting 48.6 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 18.1 points and is adding 9.9 rebounds. Jamal Murray has averaged 17.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 109.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 112.7 points, 43 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (back).

Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Paul Millsap: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (shin).