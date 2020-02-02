Indiana and Dallas meet for non-conference showdown

Dallas Mavericks (30-19, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (31-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Dallas Mavericks in a non-conference matchup.

The Pacers have gone 18-6 at home. Indiana is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.2 percent from deep led by Doug McDermott shooting 45.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 16-7 on the road. Dallas is second in the Western Conference with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dorian Finney-Smith averaging 2.1.

The Pacers and Mavericks square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 12.7 rebounds and averages 18.2 points. McDermott is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is third on the Mavericks scoring 14 points and grabbing 2.9 rebounds. Maxi Kleber has averaged 1.8 made 3-pointers and scored 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 109.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23 assists, five steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: None listed.

Mavericks: Seth Curry: day to day (left knee), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Luka Doncic: out (ankle).