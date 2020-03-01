The Russell Westbrook – Chris Paul trade is panning out perfectly for the Rockets
It’s Russell Westbrook’s world. We’re all just living in it.
Russell Westbrook this month:
33.4 PPG
7.3 RPG
6.0 APG
54.9 FG%
40.0 3P%
The Rockets are 7-1 when Russ plays in February.
— StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2020
Well, it’s at least his month.
The Houston Rockets landed Westbrook in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, shipping Chris Paul out of town. And during the first half of the season, there were some feelings that OKC – despite acquiring the older point guard – actually won the trade.
Chris Paul month-by-month this season in one emoji: 📈
October
14.8 PPG
43.4 FG%
November
16.0 PPG
45.1 FG%
December
17.7 PPG
49.0 FG%
January
18.3 PPG
49.3 FG%
February
21.7 PPG
57.3 FG%
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 22, 2020
And yes, at age 34, Paul is having a truly remarkable season.
Highest ON/OFF court point-differential per 100 poss this season (min 1,200 mins):
13.3 — LeBron James
12.7 — Rudy Gobert
11.8 — Chris Paul
11.7 — Jayson Tatum
11.2 — Bojan Bogdanovic
10.4 — Kawhi Leonard
9.8 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/ooHkvFdEvH
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 26, 2020
But he isn’t doing this.
🤯 @russwest44 made sure that one went in…
(via @NBA)
— The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) March 1, 2020
And while this only equals two points, this has been exactly what the Rockets need to become the scariest team in the Western Conference.
With Paul, they were great. With Russ, they are a nightmare.
"The Rockets are the 3rd best team in the NBA — Lakers, Bucks, Rockets. They have the best chance of any team in the West to upset the Lakers. … They have the best chance of anyone not named the Lakers or Bucks of making the NBA Finals." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/nUAbEVLbOH
— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 27, 2020
Westbrook continued his torrid streak of dominance on Sunday in Boston in a win over the Celtics.
Russell Westbrook (41 PTS) scores 20+ for the 30th straight game and 30+ for the 10th time in 12 games. #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/DcWlRnkKCp
— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 1, 2020
More than his stats, it’s the grit that he brings to the court that seems to be pushing the Rockets to new heights.
"Since Clint Capela last played a game, the Rockets are 9-2. That trade has unlocked the best version of Russell Westbrook that we've seen in quite some time. He's not shooting threes, he had another monster game. He's brought some energy & toughness to this team."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/9PQUT3u9dk
— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 27, 2020
It’s actually 10-2 since the Capela trade.
Rockets are 10-2 since going 6'7" or Less.
In that span they are:
– 1st in W% (tied with Bucks)
– 3rd in offensive rating
– 4th in point differential pic.twitter.com/z2ZNlTkSq4
— StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2020
Houston takes on New York on Monday, so is it safe to say it will be 11-2?
We think that means yes.
Now, the Rockets didn’t make things easy on themselves last night. They took the scenic route to defeating Boston, almost blowing a 17-point lead.
But all it did was cue up the Brodie to deliver some off-court dimes as well.
🎙 “The measurement of a man is where you stand in adversity.” –@russwest44 pic.twitter.com/oJLfAfC000
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 1, 2020
We’re really into Westbrook right now, and we’re more into his connection with James Harden.
6 straight wins!#PhotoOfTheGame l @rokit pic.twitter.com/KdgetDF2j5
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 1, 2020
Not only do they share a brotherly bond, but Westbrook takes mounds of pressure off of Harden to score upwards of 40 every night.
Russell Westbrook has scored 20 points in 30 straight games. James Harden had a 34-game streak earlier this season.
They join Jerry West and Elgin Baylor in 1961-62 as the only teammates to each have a 20-point streak of 30+ games in a season in NBA history.
h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/dD9PdsNqcq
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2020
You see?
Harden this month: 31.9 PPG
Westbrook this month: 33.4 PPG
They become the first teammates to average 30+ PPG in a month since Kobe and Shaq in February 2001. pic.twitter.com/fxfrEMdDJV
— StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2020
Do you see?!
James Harden (sprained wrist) was happy to see Russell Westbrook take over scoring in OT win over #Celtics pic.twitter.com/mDofPmcg24
— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 1, 2020
The Houston-OKC trade wasn’t about who got the better player. It was about what team created a brighter future.
And for Houston, the relationship between their top star – Harden – and their second star – in this case, Westbrook – is vital.
"What's happening between Russ and Harden is all-time amazing. They are working together, they are clicking, they are vibing, they are catalyzing right before our very eyes against all odds." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/P4zCyN4NFt
— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 27, 2020
The vitals say this duo is functioning at an all-time level.