It’s Russell Westbrook’s world. We’re all just living in it.

Russell Westbrook this month: 33.4 PPG

7.3 RPG

6.0 APG

54.9 FG%

40.0 3P% Article continues below ... The Rockets are 7-1 when Russ plays in February. pic.twitter.com/mgWxtBlaTm — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2020

Well, it’s at least his month.

The Houston Rockets landed Westbrook in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, shipping Chris Paul out of town. And during the first half of the season, there were some feelings that OKC – despite acquiring the older point guard – actually won the trade.

Chris Paul month-by-month this season in one emoji: 📈 October

14.8 PPG

43.4 FG% November

16.0 PPG

45.1 FG% December

17.7 PPG

49.0 FG% January

18.3 PPG

49.3 FG% February

21.7 PPG

57.3 FG% pic.twitter.com/gcdTJYhyMa — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 22, 2020

And yes, at age 34, Paul is having a truly remarkable season.

Highest ON/OFF court point-differential per 100 poss this season (min 1,200 mins): 13.3 — LeBron James

12.7 — Rudy Gobert

11.8 — Chris Paul

11.7 — Jayson Tatum

11.2 — Bojan Bogdanovic

10.4 — Kawhi Leonard

9.8 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/ooHkvFdEvH — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 26, 2020

But he isn’t doing this.

And while this only equals two points, this has been exactly what the Rockets need to become the scariest team in the Western Conference.

With Paul, they were great. With Russ, they are a nightmare.

"The Rockets are the 3rd best team in the NBA — Lakers, Bucks, Rockets. They have the best chance of any team in the West to upset the Lakers. … They have the best chance of anyone not named the Lakers or Bucks of making the NBA Finals." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/nUAbEVLbOH — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 27, 2020

Westbrook continued his torrid streak of dominance on Sunday in Boston in a win over the Celtics.

Russell Westbrook (41 PTS) scores 20+ for the 30th straight game and 30+ for the 10th time in 12 games. #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/DcWlRnkKCp — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 1, 2020

More than his stats, it’s the grit that he brings to the court that seems to be pushing the Rockets to new heights.

"Since Clint Capela last played a game, the Rockets are 9-2. That trade has unlocked the best version of Russell Westbrook that we've seen in quite some time. He's not shooting threes, he had another monster game. He's brought some energy & toughness to this team."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/9PQUT3u9dk — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 27, 2020

It’s actually 10-2 since the Capela trade.

Rockets are 10-2 since going 6'7" or Less. In that span they are:

– 1st in W% (tied with Bucks)

– 3rd in offensive rating

– 4th in point differential pic.twitter.com/z2ZNlTkSq4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2020

Houston takes on New York on Monday, so is it safe to say it will be 11-2?

We think that means yes.

Now, the Rockets didn’t make things easy on themselves last night. They took the scenic route to defeating Boston, almost blowing a 17-point lead.

But all it did was cue up the Brodie to deliver some off-court dimes as well.

🎙 “The measurement of a man is where you stand in adversity.” –@russwest44 pic.twitter.com/oJLfAfC000 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 1, 2020

We’re really into Westbrook right now, and we’re more into his connection with James Harden.

Not only do they share a brotherly bond, but Westbrook takes mounds of pressure off of Harden to score upwards of 40 every night.

Russell Westbrook has scored 20 points in 30 straight games. James Harden had a 34-game streak earlier this season. They join Jerry West and Elgin Baylor in 1961-62 as the only teammates to each have a 20-point streak of 30+ games in a season in NBA history. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/dD9PdsNqcq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2020

You see?

Harden this month: 31.9 PPG Westbrook this month: 33.4 PPG They become the first teammates to average 30+ PPG in a month since Kobe and Shaq in February 2001. pic.twitter.com/fxfrEMdDJV — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2020

Do you see?!

James Harden (sprained wrist) was happy to see Russell Westbrook take over scoring in OT win over #Celtics pic.twitter.com/mDofPmcg24 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 1, 2020

The Houston-OKC trade wasn’t about who got the better player. It was about what team created a brighter future.

And for Houston, the relationship between their top star – Harden – and their second star – in this case, Westbrook – is vital.

"What's happening between Russ and Harden is all-time amazing. They are working together, they are clicking, they are vibing, they are catalyzing right before our very eyes against all odds." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/P4zCyN4NFt — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 27, 2020

The vitals say this duo is functioning at an all-time level.