Houston faces Denver after Westbrook’s 45-point performance

Houston Rockets (28-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays the Denver Nuggets after Russell Westbrook scored 45 points in the Rockets’ 131-124 victory against the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets have gone 19-7 against Western Conference teams. Denver is 19-6 against opponents with a losing record.

The Rockets are 17-12 in Western Conference play. Houston ranks third in the Western Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Westbrook averaging 4.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Rockets won 121-105 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Westbrook led Houston with 28 points, and Nikola Jokic led Denver with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets with 6.4 assists and scores 19.6 points per game. Will Barton has averaged 15.1 points and totaled 4.8 rebounds while shooting 35.8 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

James Harden leads the Rockets averaging 4.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 36.1 points per game and shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. Westbrook has averaged 6.8 assists and scored 25.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 111.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Mason Plumlee: out (foot), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (left knee contusion).

Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (adductor strain).