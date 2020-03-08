Hornets race to 20-0 lead, beat slumping Rockets 108-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 24 points and the fast-starting Charlotte Hornets beat the slumping Houston Rockets 108-99 on Saturday night.

The Hornets roared ahead 20-0 in the first 6 1/2 minutes. The Rockets had eight turnovers and missed five 3-pointers on their first 12 possessions.

Houston twice closed within three in the second quarter and within five in the third quarter. The Rockets have lost three straight after winning six straight and 10 of 12.

James Harden had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for his 46th career triple-double and fourth this season. He also had 10 of Houston’s 21 turnovers.

Robert Covington added 25 points for the Rockets, and Jeff Green had 20.

Rozier scored 12 of his points in the third quarter to help Charlotte snap a three-game losing streak.

Devonte’ Graham added 23 points, P.J. Washington 22, Cody Zeller 13 and Miles Bridges 10.

WARRIORS 118, 76ERS 114

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eric Paschall scored 23 points, including a pair of free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining, and Golden State beat Philadelphia to snap a 10-game home losing streak.

Playing once again without Stephen Curry, the Warriors trailed most of the game and were down by eight entering the fourth quarter.

Curry, who returned from a 58-game absence to play Thursday night, was diagnosed with the flu and was held out. The Warriors termed it a seasonal flu and said that Curry has begun treatment. The team also said that Curry is not at specific risk for COVID-19 or coronavirus. Philadelphia was missing stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, while Golden State also was without Draymond Green.

Damion Lee had Lee finished with 24 points and six rebounds for the Warriors, and Marquese Chriss added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points for Philadelphia. Al Horford had 22 points and 10 rebounds,

JAZZ 111, PISTONS 105

DETROIT (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and Utah withstood two big Detroit rallies for its fifth straight victory.

Utah led by 22 points in the second quarter, but the Pistons came all the way back to tie it early in the fourth. The Jazz then went on an 18-2 run, but that big lead nearly slipped away as well. It was a one-possession game before Utah’s Rudy Gobert made two free throws with 18.5 seconds left to make it 107-102.

The Jazz moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Houston Rockets for the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points for Utah. Christian Wood scored a career-high 30 points for Detroit. The Pistons lost for the 17th time in 21 games.

CAVALIERS 104, NUGGETS 102

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket with four minutes remaining, and short-handed Cleveland surprised Denver for the second time this season.

Collin Sexton added 25 points and Matthew Dellavedova had a career-high 14 assists to help Cleveland end a four-game losing streak.

Will Barton led Denver with 22 points. Gary Harris had 18.

GRIZZLIES 118, HAWKS 101

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 27 points and 17 rebounds, rookie Ja Morant added 24 points and Memphis beat Atlanta to keep its hold on the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Josh Jackson had 17 points, Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton added 13 each and Memphis won its fourth in the last five. Valanciunas was 10 of 13 from the field and had three blocks.

John Collins led the Hawks with 27 points.

KINGS 123, TRAIL BLAZERS 111

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic had 27 points and eight assists, Buddy Hield added 22 points and Sacramento beat Portland for its fourth victory in five games.

The Kings shot 21 for 39 on 3-pointers, tying a franchise record for made 3s.

Hassan Whiteside had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Portland. CJ McCollum also had 19 points.