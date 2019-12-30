Hornets face the Celtics on 5-game losing streak

Boston Celtics (22-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-22, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to break its five-game skid when the Hornets take on Boston.

Article continues below ...

The Hornets have gone 9-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 5-15 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 42.8 rebounds per game.

The Celtics have gone 15-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 8-2 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Celtics defeated the Hornets 119-93 in their last matchup on Dec. 22. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 39 points, and Devonte’ Graham paced Charlotte scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham has averaged 19.1 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Kemba Walker leads the Celtics scoring 22.5 points and collecting 3.9 rebounds. Daniel Theis is shooting 57.3 percent and has averaged 8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 100.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113 points, 43.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip soreness).