Hornets face Spurs day after losing at Cleveland (Nov 25, 2017)

The Charlotte Hornets will endure one of the toughest back-to-backs the NBA schedule-maker can concoct Saturday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs.

While the Spurs were enjoying their second consecutive day off Friday, the Hornets were in Cleveland, where they extended the Eastern Conference power a full 48 minutes before falling short, 100-99.

Dwight Howard had 20 points and 13 rebounds, but the Hornets missed their last eight shots over the final 3:33 of the game and saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

“That’s the way Cleveland plays,” Hornets forward Marvin Williams said about the defense-dominated finish. “They’re a battle-tested team. That’s why they’ve been to the Finals three straight years.”

The Spurs will be looking to snap a two-game road losing streak, having fallen 98-86 to the Minnesota Timberwolves and then 107-90 to New Orleans in their most recent outing.

They’ve enjoyed more than their fair share of success over the years both against the Hornets and at Charlotte. The Spurs lead the one-sided season series 40-15, having prevailed in five of their last six visits to Charlotte.

The clubs already met this season in San Antonio, with the Spurs using superior depth to hold on for a 108-101 on Nov. 3.

San Antonio got double-figure scoring from four reserves, led by Bryn Forbes’ career-high 22 points, while dominating the Hornets 64-16 off the bench.

The Spurs have struggled offensively of late, having failed to reach 100 points in four of their last five games. They got just 1-for-12 shooting from starting guards Patty Mills and Danny Green in the New Orleans loss.

The Spurs were playing without injured Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard, and almost surely will do so again Saturday. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich did indicate this week, however, that Parker could be back “very soon.”

The waiting game on Leonard (quadriceps tendinopathy) and Parker (quad tendon surgery), neither of whom has played this season, has Popovich scratching his head.

“What’s really strange is Tony has the same injury (as Leonard), but even worse,” he noted. “They had to go operate on his quad tendon. To have two guys (with it) is pretty incredible. I’d never seen it before those guys.”

Both teams have had to rely more than anticipated on their big men this season.

The Hornets’ Howard has been a one-man wrecking crew of late, recording three consecutive double-doubles while averaging 21.8 points and 15.5 rebounds per game.

He had a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double in the earlier meeting with the Spurs, but missed 10 of his 20 free throws.

He enters Saturday’s game having made 21 of his last 33 over three games.

“What I have been focusing on is not being so tense at the line,” Howard explained of his improved results. “I’m so passionate in the game that when I step up to the line, my emotions are still running so high that I don’t know how to bring my shoulders down. I have to deflate my shoulders and make my shots.”

The Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge has scored in double figures in all 18 games so far, including 14 in the earlier win over the Hornets.

He’s had double-doubles in two of his last four games.