Hield and the Kings visit conference foe Memphis

Sacramento Kings (12-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-19, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Sacramento in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Grizzlies are 6-11 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis allows 116.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Kings are 8-7 in Western Conference play. Sacramento allows 107.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Tyus Jones has averaged 4.7 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield has averaged 22.1 points and totaled 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 105.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle).